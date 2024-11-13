U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Crockett, Texas Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Houston County with the opening of its newest office location.
CROCKETT, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Crockett, Texas. Beginning November 13th, 2024, the office will treat a wide range of dermatologic conditions, including acne, eczema, rosacea, and skin cancer, for patients of all ages in Houston County. With this new location, we will be able to expand access to premier dermatological care to the residents of Houston County and the surrounding areas. The Crockett office will be open on the 2nd Wednesday of each month from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, and patient appointments are available year-round.
The Crockett location will be led by certified nurse practitioners Destiny New and Misty Phillips. Destiny and Misty graduated from Huntington High School in Huntington, Texas, and are committed to providing comprehensive, personalized care to improve their patients' lives. Misty earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and completed her Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Texas at Arlington. She offers both medical and cosmetic dermatology services, with clinical interests in acne, eczema, rosacea, skin cancers, psoriasis, and hair loss. Destiny graduated magna cum laude from Stephen F. Austin State University, earning her Bachelors of Science in Nursing. Destiny decided to further her education by obtaining her Master of Science – Family Nurse Practitioner degree at the University of Texas in Arlington. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and her clinical interests include acne, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, and cosmetic dermatology.
"We are excited to bring our top-tier dermatology services to the patients of Houston County," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "With this new office, we can provide exceptional, comprehensive, and personalized care to the county and surrounding communities. I'm proud to see our expansion into Crockett, Texas, and look forward to our team serving its residents."
The new Crockett office is conveniently located in The Heart Institute of East Texas facility at 951 E Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835. Patient appointments are available year-round. Crockett, Texas is the county seat of Houston County and sits on the historic El Camino Real de los Tejas, a historic road and thoroughfare dating back to the 17th century. The El Camino Real de los Tejas played an instrumental role in Texas history. Visitors can enjoy deep-rooted Texas history, vibrant cultural experiences, beautiful national forests, and historic downtown experiences when visiting Crockett, Texas.
The new Crockett, Texas office is located at 951 E Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (936) 243-6602 or click here to request an appointment online.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
[email protected]
