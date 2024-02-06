U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Kaufman, Texas Office

"For patients in rural areas, accessing dermatological care can be a challenge due to extended wait times or the lack of nearby practitioners," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. Post this

"For patients in rural areas, accessing dermatological care can be a challenge due to extended wait times or the lack of nearby practitioners," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "We are pleased to offer patients in Kaufman County more accessible care through the expansion of our Outreach Program."

Kaufman is the county seat of Kaufman County. Conveniently located on US Highway 175, Kaufman is approximately 33 miles southeast of Dallas. Residents of Kaufman enjoy quiet neighborhoods, a wide variety of shopping and dining options, and plenty of parks, trails, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The city is also home to Veterans Memorial Park, which includes a 4/5 size replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C.

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Peoria, Arizona, Warrensburg, Missouri, and St. Joseph, Missouri. The Kaufman office is conveniently located at 874 Ed Hall Drive, #100, Kaufman, TX, 75142. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (469) 770-3305 or request an appointment online.

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for over two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

