U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Mineral Wells, Texas Office

"Patients often face challenges in accessing specialized healthcare, from limited provider availability in their neighborhoods to extended wait times for appointments," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "We are pleased to expand access to quality dermatological care for Palo Pinto and Parker County residents through our newest office in Mineral Wells. By expanding access to care in rural regions through the U.S. Dermatology Partners Outreach Program, we are closing critical access gaps in communities with limited healthcare resources."

Conveniently located within a short drive of Fort Worth, Mineral Wells gained fame in the early 20th century for its natural mineral water, which was believed to have healing powers. Crazy Water is one of the most well-known brands of mineral water from the area, and visitors can still sample and purchase it today. Fossil enthusiasts can visit Mineral Wells Fossil Park to hunt for fossils dating back millions of years. Visitors can search for ancient marine fossils, including ammonites, gastropods, and brachiopods, in the park's designated fossil hunting area. Mineral Wells is often referred to as one of the most haunted towns in Texas. Visitors can take ghost tours of locations like the Baker Hotel to learn about the town's spooky legends and paranormal activity. The Baker Hotel was built in 1929 and is currently undergoing restoration. In addition to its reputation for paranormal activity, the hotel's grand architecture and storied history attract visitors interested in Mineral Wells' past as a luxury resort destination. Over the years, the Baker Hotel hosted numerous celebrities and notable figures, including Judy Garland, Clark Gable, Bonnie and Clyde, and even President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Grove, Oklahoma, and Granbury, Texas. The Mineral Wells office is conveniently located at 505 SW 1st Street, Mineral Wells, TX, 76067. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (940) 274-2560 or click here to request an appointment online.

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for over two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit http://www.usdermpartners.com.

