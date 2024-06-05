U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Okmulgee, Oklahoma Office

"Amid the ongoing rural healthcare shortage, we understand the hurdles patients in these regions face in obtaining specialized healthcare, including limited provider availability and lengthy appointment wait times," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. Post this

"Amid the ongoing rural healthcare shortage, we understand the hurdles patients in these regions face in obtaining specialized healthcare, including limited provider availability and lengthy appointment wait times," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "Through this new office, we are pleased to expand access to first-rate dermatological care for Okmulgee County residents."

Conveniently located within a short drive of Tulsa, Okmulgee is the county seat of Okmulgee County and offers residents and visitors a blend of history, culture, and outdoor attractions. The city has been the capital of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation since 1868 when it was founded following the Civil War. Visitors can learn more about the Creek people at the Creek Council House Museum which features exhibits on Creek history, art, and traditions, providing insight into the area's Native American heritage. Nature enthusiasts can explore the Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge, located just outside of Okmulgee. The refuge is home to diverse wildlife and offers opportunities for birdwatching, hiking, and wildlife photography. Residents of Okmulgee enjoy a wide variety of shopping and dining options in their historic downtown district which features unique shops, restaurants, and architectural gems. Okmulgee also hosts a variety of events and festivals throughout the year, including the Pecan Festival, the Okmulgee Invitational Rodeo, and the Azalea Festival. These events showcase the city's culture, heritage, and community spirit.

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Grove, Oklahoma, Granbury, Texas, and Greenville, Texas. The Okmulgee office is conveniently located at 114 N. Grand Avenue, #508, Okmulgee, OK, 74447. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (539) 667-0810 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for over two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Media Contact

Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2142023842, [email protected], www.usdermatologypartners.com

SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners