U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Olathe, Kansas Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Johnson County with the opening of the organization's newest office location

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Olathe, Kansas. This new location is the latest addition to the organization's Outreach Program which is committed to serving rural and underserved communities. To improve access to professional dermatologic care in rural areas, U.S. Dermatology Partners is launching more than 30 new locations across eight states. These new offices, including the one in Olathe, will provide patients with more convenient access to the care they need and deserve. Beginning August 14th, the office will extend convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments for patients in Johnson County. The facility will serve patients of all ages, providing comprehensive care for various dermatologic conditions, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.

The Olathe location will be led by Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Amy Avant and Experienced Certified Physician Assistant Kaitlyn Guimond, under the supervision of Board-Certified Dermatologists, Drs. Karen Neubauer and Ann Blake, respectively. NP Amy Avant has been practicing dermatology since 2015 and is a member of the Society of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners, the Dermatology Nurse Association, and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. PA Kaitlyn Guimond is a member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants. They both practice medical and cosmetic dermatology and treat a wide range of dermatologic conditions.

"Access to essential dermatological care can be a challenge for patients seeking treatment in rural areas due to extended wait times or the need to travel long distances to reach the nearest practitioners," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "We are pleased to be able to offer more accessible care options to patients in Johnson County through the expansion of our Outreach Program in Olathe. We look forward to serving Olathe's residents with the quality dermatologic care they deserve."

Olathe is the county seat of Johnson County and is the fourth most populous city in the state of Kansas. Its name is derived from the Shawnee Indian word for "beautiful." Located 20 miles southwest of downtown Kansas City, Olathe has a lot to offer its residents, including parks, shopping, fine dining, and popular attractions like the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm Historic Site where visitors of all ages can explore a working 1860s farm with oxen, horses, and other livestock. Another fan-favorite in Olathe is the Kansas City Automotive Museum, a 10,000-square-foot facility that features more than 30 cars and highlights significant automotive history from the area.

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Canton, Texas, Frederick, Maryland, and Dallas, Texas. The Olathe office is conveniently located at 801 N. Mur-Len Road, #102, Olathe, Kansas, 66062. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (913) 358-0042 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for nearly two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Media Contact

Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com

SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners