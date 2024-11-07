U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Pittsburg, Kansas Office

"With this new location, we can provide accessible, exceptional, and comprehensive care to the county and surrounding communities. I'm excited to see our expansion into Pittsburg, Kansas, and look forward to our team serving its residents," said Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners Post this

Certified Physician Assistants Lindsay Kloer and Angela Vediz will also be joining the U.S. Dermatology Partners' Pittsburg team. Kloer practiced family medicine at Labette Health in Parsons, Kansas, and has been treating dermatological conditions since 2010. Vediz has a total of twenty-one years of experience in dermatology. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Pittsburg State University and worked as an emergency room nurse for eight years before returning to school to pursue her Master's in Physician Assistant Studies at Southwest Missouri State University.

"We are thrilled to bring our premier dermatology services to the patients of Crawford County," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "With this new location, we can provide accessible, exceptional, and comprehensive care to the county and surrounding communities. I'm excited to see our expansion into Pittsburg, Kansas, and look forward to our team serving its residents."

To improve access to professional dermatologic care, U.S. Dermatology Partners is launching more than 30 new locations across eight states in 2024. These new offices, including the location in Pittsburg, will provide patients with more convenient access to the care they need and deserve.

Pittsburg is the most populous city in Crawford County and located near several large cities including Kansas City, Tulsa, Springfield, and Oklahoma City. Pittsburg is a hidden gem of the Midwest and one of Kansas' most fascinating communities. Visitors can enjoy outdoor recreation, historical sites, rich cultural heritage, and a downtown district.

The new Pittsburg office is conveniently located just two blocks northeast of Centennial Drive and is only a two-minute drive from Mercy Hospital at 2401 S Tucker St. #6, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Patient appointments are available year-round.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call (417) 624-0440 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit http://www.usdermpartners.com.

[email protected]

