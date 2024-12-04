U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Platte City, Missouri Office

"This location will offer more accessible care options to the county and surrounding areas. I am thrilled to see us expand to Platte City and look forward to our team serving these communities," said Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners. Post this

"We are pleased to provide our premier dermatological services to the residents of Platte County," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "This location will offer more accessible care options to the county and surrounding areas. I am thrilled to see us expand to Platte City and look forward to our team serving these communities."

Platte City is the county seat of Platte County. Some of its most popular attractions include the Jowler Creek Vineyard & Winry and the Plate Falls Conservation Area. Visitors can also enjoy one of the county's most beautiful trail systems. Platte County offers visitors a long list of attractions, from the charm of a small-town winery to the excitement of big-city shopping.

The new Platte City office is conveniently located at 1108 Platte Falls Road, Platte City, Missouri 64079, and will be open one day a week beginning December 4th, 2024. Patient appointments are available year-round.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (816)-287-8130

About U .S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

