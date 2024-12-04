U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Platte City, Missouri Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Platte County with the opening of its newest office location.
PLATTE CITY, Mo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Platte City. Beginning December 4th, 2024, the office will treat a wide range of dermatologic conditions, including acne, eczema, rosacea, and skin cancer, for patients of all ages in Platte County.
Danielle Berg, a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner, will lead the Platte City location. Danielle earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University and her Master of Science as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Maryville University St. Louis. Danielle worked in an asthma and allergy clinic, treating patients for eczema. This became the start of her dermatology career. Danielle provides medical dermatology services to all ages and her goal is to provide exceptional and individualized care, so her patients feel important and a part of their own care.
"We are pleased to provide our premier dermatological services to the residents of Platte County," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "This location will offer more accessible care options to the county and surrounding areas. I am thrilled to see us expand to Platte City and look forward to our team serving these communities."
The new Platte City office is conveniently located at 1108 Platte Falls Road, Platte City, Missouri 64079, and will be open one day a week beginning December 4th, 2024. Patient appointments are available year-round.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (816)-287-8130
About U .S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
