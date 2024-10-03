U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of San Augustine, Texas Office

"We are pleased to be able to offer our premier dermatological services to patients in San Augustine County," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. Post this

To improve access to professional dermatologic care, U.S. Dermatology Partners is launching more than 30 new locations across eight states through 2024. These new offices, including the one in San Augustine, will provide patients with more convenient access to the care they need and deserve.

"We are pleased to be able to offer our premier dermatological services to patients in San Augustine County," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "This new location will provide more accessible care options in the county and surrounding areas. I am thrilled to see us expand to San Augustine and look forward to our team serving their residents."

San Augustine is the county seat of San Augustine County. It is located near several cities in the heart of Texas Forest Country, in the Piney Woods region of Deep East Texas, including San Augustine County, Shelby County, Sabine County, Jasper County, Angelina County, and Nacogdoches County. San Augustine is a Texas Main Street City and is rich in history. It is home to many of the "Texas firsts," like the establishment of the first university, the home of the first governor, and several of the first churches, to name just a few.

The new San Augustine office is conveniently located off the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 96, in the Heart Institute of East Texas Facility at 904 W Columbia St. San Augustine, Texas 75972. Patient appointments are available year-round.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call (936) 596-0056 or click here to request an appointment online.

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners

