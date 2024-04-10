U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Second Granbury, Texas Office

"We are very pleased to expand our ability to serve patients in Hood County," said Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "Our new Granbury office will provide much-needed access to professional dermatologic care to meet the growing needs of the Granbury community and beyond." Post this

"We are very pleased to expand our ability to serve patients in Hood County," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "Our new Granbury office will provide much-needed access to professional dermatologic care to meet the growing needs of the Granbury community and beyond."

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Alva, Oklahoma, Kaufman, Texas, and Peoria, Arizona. The new Granbury office is conveniently located at 3415 East Highway 377, Granbury, TX 76049. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (682) 500-1447 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for over two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

