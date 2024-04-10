U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Second Granbury, Texas Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Hood County with the opening of a second office location.
GRANBURY, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of a second office location in Granbury, Texas. This new location will help support the growing need for dermatologic care in the Hood County community. The organization's first office in Granbury has been serving the area since June 2022 and has drawn patients from a wide radius around Granbury. The new office is the latest addition to the organization's Outreach Program which is committed to serving rural and underserved communities. To improve access to professional dermatologic care in rural areas, U.S. Dermatology Partners has launched more than 30 new locations across eight states over the past few years. These new offices, including the new Granbury location, will provide patients with more convenient access to the care they need and deserve. Beginning April 8th, the office will extend convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments for patients in Hood County. The new facility will provide care for various dermatologic conditions, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tamara Hill and Certified Physician Assistant Jason Dominguez will lead the new Granbury location. Dr. Hill had a private practice in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, for 30 years and has received multiple community awards, including Best Dermatologist. Mr. Dominguez is bilingual in English and Spanish and has 18 years of experience in both a clinical and hospital setting. They will treat a wide range of dermatologic conditions for patients of all ages, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.
"We are very pleased to expand our ability to serve patients in Hood County," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "Our new Granbury office will provide much-needed access to professional dermatologic care to meet the growing needs of the Granbury community and beyond."
Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Alva, Oklahoma, Kaufman, Texas, and Peoria, Arizona. The new Granbury office is conveniently located at 3415 East Highway 377, Granbury, TX 76049. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (682) 500-1447 or click here to request an appointment online.
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for over two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
