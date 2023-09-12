U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of St. Joseph, Missouri Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Andrew and Buchanan Counties by opening the organization's newest office.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in St. Joseph, Missouri. This new location is the latest addition to the organization's Outreach Program which is committed to serving rural and underserved communities. To improve access to professional dermatologic care in rural areas, U.S. Dermatology Partners is launching more than 30 new locations across eight states. These new offices, including the one in St. Joseph, will give patients more convenient access to the care they need and deserve. Beginning September 12th, the office will extend convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments for patients in Andrew and Buchanan Counties.
The St. Joseph location will be led by Board-Certified Dermatologist Megan Lent. Dr. Lent is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and has co-authored multiple medical articles in peer-reviewed literature. She practices medical dermatology and will treat a wide range of dermatologic conditions for patients of all ages, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.
"For patients in rural areas, accessing dermatological care can be challenging due to extended wait times or the need to travel long distances to reach the nearest practitioners," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "We are pleased to offer more accessible care options to patients in St. Joseph through the expansion of our Outreach Program. We look forward to serving the residents of Andrew and Buchanan Counties with the quality dermatologic care they deserve."
St. Joseph is located in Andrew and Buchanan County and is the county seat of Buchanan County. Located at the crossroads of Interstate 29 and Highway 36, St. Joseph is only 30 minutes from North Kansas City. The city is home to 13 distinctive area museums, 12 annual festivals, architecture listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the Kansas City Chiefs Summer Training Camp. Residents of St. Joseph also enjoy outdoor recreation throughout 48 parks, 26 miles of beautiful walking paths, outdoor concerts, and an active arts and culture scene.
Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Olathe, Kansas, Canton, Texas, and Frederick, Maryland. The St. Joseph office is conveniently located at 3107 Frederick Ave., #B, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64506. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (816) 205-4123 or click here to request an appointment online.
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for nearly two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
