U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of St. Joseph, Missouri Office

"For patients in rural areas, accessing dermatological care can be challenging due to extended wait times or the need to travel long distances to reach the nearest practitioners," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "We are pleased to offer more accessible care options to patients in St. Joseph through the expansion of our Outreach Program. We look forward to serving the residents of Andrew and Buchanan Counties with the quality dermatologic care they deserve."

St. Joseph is located in Andrew and Buchanan County and is the county seat of Buchanan County. Located at the crossroads of Interstate 29 and Highway 36, St. Joseph is only 30 minutes from North Kansas City. The city is home to 13 distinctive area museums, 12 annual festivals, architecture listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the Kansas City Chiefs Summer Training Camp. Residents of St. Joseph also enjoy outdoor recreation throughout 48 parks, 26 miles of beautiful walking paths, outdoor concerts, and an active arts and culture scene.

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Olathe, Kansas, Canton, Texas, and Frederick, Maryland. The St. Joseph office is conveniently located at 3107 Frederick Ave., #B, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64506. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (816) 205-4123 or click here to request an appointment online.

