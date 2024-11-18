U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Stephenville, Texas Office

"This new office will provide more accessible care options in the county and surrounding areas. I am pleased to see us expand to Stephenville and look forward to our team serving these communities," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. Post this

"We are thrilled to offer our premier dermatological services to the residents of Erath County," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "This new office will provide more accessible care options in the county and surrounding areas. I am pleased to see us expand to Stephenville and look forward to our team serving these communities."

To improve access to dermatologic care, U.S. Dermatology Partners is launching more than 30 new locations across eight states throughout 2024. These new offices, including the location in Stephenville, will provide patients with more convenient access to the care they need and deserve.

Located just 1-2 hours from the Dallas Forth-Worth Metroplex, Stephenville is the county seat of Erath County, Texas. It is located in Central Texas and is the principal city in the Stephenville Micropolitan Area. Stephenville is among several communities that refer to themselves as the "Cowboy Capital of the World." It has also been coined "The Other Live Music Capital of the World" due to an abundance of one-of-a-kind venues that host local and regional artists and acts.

The new Stephenville office is conveniently located inside the Stephenville Medical & Surgical Clinic at 150 River North Boulevard, Stephenville, Texas 76401.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (254) 440-1256 or click here to request an appointment online.

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 214-420-0655, [email protected], www.usdermatologypartners.com

