U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Warrensburg, Missouri Office

"Accessing dermatological care can be a challenge for patients in rural areas due to extended wait times or the need to travel long distances to reach the nearest practitioners," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "We are pleased to offer more accessible care options to patients in Warrensburg and Johnson County through the expansion of our Outreach Program."

Warrensburg is the county seat of Johnson County. Conveniently located on US Highway 50, Warrensburg is approximately 60 miles east of Kansas City. The town's interesting history is a central focus and visitors can step back in time at the original town square which features the original 1838 Johnson County Courthouse, the Mary Miller Smiser Heritage Library and Museum, and the Elm School One-Room School. The city is also home to the University of Central Missouri, as well as an active cultural scene, lively events, and Midwest Hospitality.

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in St. Joseph, Missouri, Olathe, Kansas, and Canton, Texas. The Warrensburg office is conveniently located at 609 E. Young Avenue., #A-2, Warrensburg, Missouri, 64093. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (660) 864-0511 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for nearly two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural,

underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

