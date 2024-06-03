U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the relocation and expansion of Grove, Oklahoma Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Delaware County with the expansion of its Grove, Oklahoma location.

GROVE, Okla., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the relocation of its Grove, Oklahoma office to a new, dedicated office space. The first Grove, Oklahoma, office opened as a satellite office to our Joplin, MO, office in February 2021. The practice had a large patient base in Grove, Oklahoma and decided to open the clinic to better serve the needs of the community. Patients previously traveled an hour or more to be seen. The new Grove location will now offer full-time access to care for patients in Southwest Missouri, Northeast Oklahoma, and parts of Northwest Arkansas with the addition of experienced dermatology nurse practitioner Stephanie Lee. The new expanded space will include 4 exam rooms and 2 surgery rooms to provide a more comfortable patient experience and full-time access. These new offices, including the Grove location, will offer patients easier and more convenient access to much-needed care. Beginning May 28th, the office will extend convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments for patients in Delaware County.

The Grove location will be led by Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Derek Towery. Additional members of the Grove team include Certified Physician Assistant Paige Taylor and Stephanie Lee. The Grove office will offer comprehensive care for a wide range of dermatologic conditions for patients of all ages, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.

Located on the Grand Lake O' the Cherokees in far Northeast Oklahoma, Grove is one of the largest towns in Delaware County.

The Grove office is conveniently located at 115 W. 13th St, Grove, OK 74344. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (417) 624-0440 or click here to request an appointment online.

