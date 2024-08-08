U.S. Dermatology Partners Begins Offering Mohs Surgery in Kansas City, Missouri at Shoal Creek Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to skin cancer treatment to patients in Clay County with Mohs Surgery at its Kansas City, Missouri, Shoal Creek office location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. , Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce that it now offers Mohs Surgery at its Shoal Creek office in Kansas City, Missouri. The Shoal Creek offices is located in the Northland of Kansas City Metropolitan area and includes the cities of North Kansas City, Liberty, Parkville, Riverside, Platte City and Gladstone. The office expanded its services to accommodate the area's growing population by offering Mohs Surgery to skin cancer patients in the region from Board-Certified Dermatologist, Micrographic Dermatologic Surgeon, and Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon Dr. Andrew Armenta. Dr. Armenta earned his medical doctorate from The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX and stayed there to complete his dermatology residency and fellowship in Mohs micrographic surgery.

Mohs surgery is a specialized surgical technique used for treating skin cancer. It involves removing thin layers of cancerous tissue one at a time and then examining each layer under a microscope until no abnormal cells remain. This technique allows for precise removal with minimal damage to healthy tissue. Patients in the Shoal Creek area previously had to travel to Lee's Summit, Missouri to receive Mohs Surgery. In addition to Mohs surgery, the facility provides care for a wide variety of common and uncommon dermatologic conditions, including acne, psoriasis, and eczema.

The Shoal Creek office currently accepts new patients and is conveniently located at 8380 N. Tullis Avenue, Kansas City, MO, 64158. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (816) 524-4747.

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for over two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

