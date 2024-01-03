U.S. Dermatology Partners Expands Weatherford Office, adding 2,921 square feet and seven Mohs Surgery Rooms

U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford Announces the Opening of Their Expanded Office Space
WEATHERFORD, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the expansion of its Weatherford, Texas, location. The expanded office is located at 1709 Martin Drive in Weatherford, Texas, and will open on January 2, 2024. The 9,095 square foot expanded location features 2,921 square feet of additional space, a larger lobby and front desk reception area, seven new Mohs surgery rooms, as well as a dedicated waiting area for Mohs surgery patients, additional space for general dermatology patients, and upgraded rooms for aesthetic treatments. The new space will provide a more comfortable environment and experience for patients and more room for our growing general dermatology team. Patients can expect the same comprehensive care they have become accustomed to from the same great team they already trust. Available services include annual skin examinations, medical dermatology for the treatment of chronic skin conditions, diagnosis and treatment options for skin cancer, and medical-grade skin care products.
Weatherford, Texas, is the county seat of Parker County, located 25 miles west of Fort Worth. Known as the "Peach Capital of Texas," the city hosts the Parker County Peach Festival each year. The annual event is the area's largest and one of the best-attended festivals in Texas. Weatherford is also home to Weatherford College. Established in 1869, it is the oldest continuing community college in the Southwest.
A staple of the community, U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford is led by Board-Certified Certified Dermatologist Dr. Dustin Wilkes and staffed by Certified Physician Assistants Kyla Crispe, McKenzie Bartlett, and Meagan Johnson,PA-C, Certified Nurse Practitioner Raylee Baber. The Weatherford office includes a full menu of services, including annual skin exams, the treatment of chronic skin conditions, including acne, psoriasis, and eczema, and the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer.
To schedule an appointment at U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford, please contact the office at (817) 594-5880 or click here to request an appointment online.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for nearly two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, [email protected], www.usdermatologypartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners
Share this article