U.S. Dermatology Partners Expands Weatherford Office, adding 2,921 square feet and seven Mohs Surgery Rooms

"Expanding our office space is not just about adding square footage; it's a testament to our commitment to enhancing patient care. With every extra square foot, we're investing in the comfort, accessibility, and well-being of those we serve," said Dr. Dustin Wilkes.

A staple of the community, U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford is led by Board-Certified Certified Dermatologist Dr. Dustin Wilkes and staffed by Certified Physician Assistants Kyla Crispe, McKenzie Bartlett, and Meagan Johnson,PA-C, Certified Nurse Practitioner Raylee Baber. The Weatherford office includes a full menu of services, including annual skin exams, the treatment of chronic skin conditions, including acne, psoriasis, and eczema, and the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer.

To schedule an appointment at U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford, please contact the office at (817) 594-5880 or click here to request an appointment online.

