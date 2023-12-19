U.S. Dermatology Partners Opens Dedicated Mohs and Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Peoria, Arizona

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to skin cancer treatment and cosmetic surgery to patients in Maricopa County with the opening of the organization's newest Mohs and facial plastic surgery center.
PEORIA, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its Mohs and Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Peoria, Arizona on December 18th, 2023. This new office will focus primarily on treatment for skin cancer cases that require surgical and reconstructive care. The state-of-the-art office includes 4000 square feet of space, including eight surgical rooms and a dedicated waiting area. The office is staffed by fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons Drs. Deborah Zell, James Foshee, and Iviensan Manalo, as well as Dr. Sam DeVictor, a facial plastic surgeon who specializes in facial plastic surgery and Mohs reconstruction. Patients will benefit from a more efficient workflow, especially for patients with complex or large skin cancers requiring the coordination of a plastic surgeon for closure.
"We are pleased to make Mohs surgery and reconstruction more accessible and convenient to skin cancer patients in Maricopa County," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "By providing patients with access to Mohs surgery and plastic reconstructive surgery in a single facility, we shorten the treatment timeline for patients, allowing them to recover from skin cancer treatment as quickly and easily as possible."
Peoria, Arizona, is located approximately 30 minutes northwest of the state capital, Phoenix. The town is a rapidly growing, modern city that offers a high quality of living in the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert. Peoria is home to Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The 23,000-acre park is home to two marinas with boating, fishing, water skiing, kayaking, camping, and even scuba diving! The city is also the spring training home of the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.
The Peoria office is conveniently located at 9000 West Thunderbird Road, Suite 210, Peoria, Arizona, 85381. Patients are accepted by referral. For more information, call (623) 215-0950.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for nearly two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, [email protected], www.usdermatologypartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners
