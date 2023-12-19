U.S. Dermatology Partners Opens Dedicated Mohs and Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Peoria, Arizona

"By providing patients with access to Mohs surgery and plastic reconstructive surgery in a single facility, we shorten the treatment timeline for patients, allowing them to recover from skin cancer treatment as quickly and easily as possible." Post this

Peoria, Arizona, is located approximately 30 minutes northwest of the state capital, Phoenix. The town is a rapidly growing, modern city that offers a high quality of living in the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert. Peoria is home to Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The 23,000-acre park is home to two marinas with boating, fishing, water skiing, kayaking, camping, and even scuba diving! The city is also the spring training home of the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.

The Peoria office is conveniently located at 9000 West Thunderbird Road, Suite 210, Peoria, Arizona, 85381. Patients are accepted by referral. For more information, call (623) 215-0950.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for nearly two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Media Contact

Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, [email protected], www.usdermatologypartners.com

SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners