U.S. Dermatology Partners Relocates Sherman Office to Expanded Facility

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the Texoma community and am excited for the future of our work in our brand new facility," said Board-Certified Certified Dermatologist Dr. Clint Moss.

Named after General Sidney Sherman, a hero of the Texas Revolution, Sherman, Texas, is the county seat of Grayson County. Sherman is ten miles south of Lake Texoma, one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, well-known for its champion bass fishing, sailing, camping, and hiking. Sherman is also home to Austin College, a private liberal arts college founded in 1849 that is the oldest college in Texas still operating under its original charter. Grayson College, based in neighboring Denison, also operates a branch campus in Sherman. Notable employers in the area include Texas Instruments, Fisher Controls, Kaiser Aluminum, and the area's largest employer, Tyson Foods.

A staple of the Texoma community, U.S. Dermatology Partners Sherman includes Board-Certified Certified Dermatologists Drs. Clint Moss, Daniel Condie, Robert Marinaro, Arathi Rana, and Certified Physician Assistant Amy Edwards. The Sherman office includes a full menu of services, including annual skin exams, the treatment of chronic skin conditions, including acne, psoriasis, and eczema, and the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer.

To schedule an appointment at U.S. Dermatology Partners Sherman, please contact the office at (903) 892-2126 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for nearly two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

