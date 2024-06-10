U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater Relocates to Expanded Office Space

U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater Announces their Relocation into a New Expanded Office Space

STILLWATER, Okla., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the relocation of its Stillwater, Oklahoma, location to a new, expanded office space. The expanded office is located at 1212 W. 12th Avenue in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and will open on June 10, 2024. The 10,000-square-foot expanded location features 7,000 square feet of additional space including, 12 exam rooms, 2 aesthetic treatment rooms with an aesthetic waiting area, and a Mohs surgery suite with four rooms and its own dedicated waiting area. The new space will provide a more comfortable environment and experience for patients and more room for our growing dermatology team. With the relocation, Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon Dr. Kristyna Iyer will join the team. Patients previously had to travel long distances to receive Mohs surgery for the treatment of skin cancer.

Patients can expect the same comprehensive care they have become accustomed to from the same great team they already trust. A staple of the community, U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater is led by Drs. Thomas Hall, Sara Metcalf, and Kristyna Iyer, and is staffed by Physician Assistant Kenda Baker, and Licensed Aesthetician, Alexa Bratcher. The Stillwater office includes a full menu of services including annual skin exams, the treatment of chronic skin conditions including acne, psoriasis, and eczema, and the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer.

To schedule an appointment at U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater, please contact the office at (405) 533-3376 or click here to request an appointment online.

