U.S. District Court Rules in Favor of GOLO, the Health and Wellness Solutions Company, and Dismisses Class Action Lawsuit

"We are very pleased with this result and the Court's decision here," said Chris Lundin, GOLO's CEO. "GOLO has always been and remains committed to providing our customers with safe, effective, and sustainable solutions to their health, wellness, and weight loss needs."

"There has been some misleading information online about this case, and the Court's ruling for GOLO should provide clarity to the record," added Keith Walter, GOLO's General Counsel. "This decision also validates GOLO's position from the outset that this class action lawsuit should have never been filed, and I am glad to see it concluded with the Judge applying recent Ninth Circuit precedent."

GOLO has provided health and wellness solutions since 2013 and has over 4 million customers. Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, GOLO has distribution centers in Wilmington, Delaware, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dallas, Texas, and employs over 130 people.

GOLO's flagship products are the GOLO for Life® Plan, a servings-based healthy eating program, and the patented Release® dietary supplement. The health benefits of GOLO and Release have been confirmed in clinical studies and there are over 100 studies on the safety and efficacy of the ingredients in Release.

The Release supplement contains seven plant-based ingredients and three minerals. Key ingredients in Release have been extensively studied and shown to improve metabolic efficiency, help balance key hormones associated with weight, enhance the immune system, increase energy, and reduce stress and mental fatigue, common factors associated with dieting. Release contains no caffeine or stimulants.

GOLO's dual action and back-to-basics holistic approach to weight loss and wellness focuses on metabolic health, sustainable behavior and lifestyle change, resulting in steady weight loss. GOLO provides a safe, affordable, and effective total wellness solution.

GOLO encourages and empowers people to embrace healthy lifestyle changes, proper nutrition, and emotional well-being instead of quick-fix drugs or fad diets. By adopting a holistic approach to weight management, GOLO can help individuals achieve lasting results and lead healthier, happier lives.

In 2023, GOLO donated over $350,000 to US charities, including The Food Bank of Delaware, Special Olympics of Delaware and Nevada, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Delaware. The company also delivered over 215,000 balanced, nutrient dense GOLO Foods meals to food banks and food pantries in New York, Delaware, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Nevada, and Texas. The company aims to distribute over 1 million meals this year to help address hunger and promote the health benefits of consuming nutrient-dense foods.

