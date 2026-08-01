U.S. Embassy Dhaka and CodersTrust Celebrate a Successful "Great American Treasure Hunt" Marking America's 250th Anniversary

"It was great for our team to work with CodersTrust on this project that connected history, technology, and community engagement in such a fun way" said Richard Bruner, U.S. Embassy Dhaka. Post this

"An amazing project!" said Monica Shie, U.S. Embassy Dhaka, reflecting on the launch.

The game attracted more than 1,400 registered users who recorded over 15,000 QR code scans during the campaign, demonstrating strong public engagement with the interactive experience.

"It was great for our team to work with CodersTrust on this project that connected history, technology, and community engagement in such a fun way" said Richard Bruner, U.S. Embassy Dhaka. "We're proud of what this partnership produced. The turnout and energy the program received far exceeded our expectations."

On the CodersTrust side, the project was led by the organization's Dhaka based technical and leadership team, who were on hand at the launch to see the platform come to life for the public.

"This project exemplifies what CodersTrust set out to do from day one — using digital skills to build real, meaningful platforms for our partners," said Aziz Ahmad, Co-Founder and Global Chairman, CodersTrust. "Seeing the turnout and enthusiasm at the launch was incredibly rewarding. Partnering with the U.S. Embassy on America's 250th anniversary celebration is a proud moment for our entire Bangladesh team, and we look forward to deepening this relationship."

"Our developers treated this as more than a project — it became a point of pride," said Md. Shamsul Haque, CEO, CodersTrust Bangladesh. "Seeing our work go live on the Embassy's official channels, and watching the crowd engage with it in person at launch, speaks to the caliber of talent we are building here."

"From QR code architecture to the leaderboard and authentication systems, our team acted quickly to meet the Embassy's standards," said Mohammad Zaman, Chief Strategy Officer, CodersTrust. "It was a true team effort between our engineers and the Embassy's communications staff, and seeing it succeed live in front of an engaged crowd made it all worthwhile."

The campaign concluded with the final trivia contest on July 9 at the Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Center in Dhaka. Representatives from CodersTrust's Dhaka-based technical and leadership team attended the closing event, celebrating the successful collaboration with the U.S. Embassy and the campaign's engaging use of technology to connect participants with American history and culture.

The U.S. Embassy Dhaka's Public Diplomacy team commended the CodersTrust team for its technical expertise, professionalism, and timely delivery of the project. CodersTrust's developers designed and implemented key features of the platform, including the QR code system, user login functions, and leaderboard.

The collaboration demonstrated CodersTrust's capacity to develop interactive digital platforms for large-scale public engagement initiatives.

About CodersTrust

CodersTrust is a mission-driven global EdTech organization headquartered in New York City, dedicated to equipping people with digital, AI, and employability skills for the future of work. Founded in 2014, CodersTrust has trained over 1.5 million learners across more than 15 countries through industry-led, technology-enabled learning. With major operations in Bangladesh and a growing global presence, CodersTrust empowers youth, women, and underserved communities to build sustainable careers and economic opportunity.

Motto: Learn a skill, the world is yours.

https://coderstrust.global/

Media Contact

Bernie Lederer, UTC Associates, Inc., 1 2123444111, [email protected], https://coderstrust.global/

SOURCE CodersTrust