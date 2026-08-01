U.S. Embassy Dhaka and CodersTrust Celebrate a Successful "Great American Treasure Hunt" Marking America's 250th Anniversary

In 2026, CodersTrust was recognized by the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka as an application development partner supporting youth engagement initiatives as part of the United States' 250th Anniversary (America250) celebration in Bangladesh. The collaboration reflects CodersTrust's commitment to empowering young people through digital innovation, AI, and workforce development.
DHAKA, Bangladesh, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka and CodersTrust marked a milestone in the celebration of America's 250th anniversary with the successful public launch of the "Great American Treasure Hunt," an interactive digital experience inviting users to discover all 50 U.S. states and the Founding Fathers through a gamified web application, similar to Pokémon Go. CodersTrust, the global digital skills and workforce development platform, served as the embassy's technology development partner for the project, building the web application live at freedom250treasurehunt.com. The website also served as the initial qualifying stage, generating a leaderboard that determined which participants advanced to a final in-person trivia contest where winners received great prizes.
Participants explored the interactive experience by scanning Freedom 250 QR codes placed at designated locations across Dhaka, including specially branded American flag-themed rickshaws and partner locations. By visiting these locations and engaging with the platform, participants earned points to climb the leaderboard, with the top 120 scorers qualifying for the final in-person trivia competition.
"An amazing project!" said Monica Shie, U.S. Embassy Dhaka, reflecting on the launch.
The game attracted more than 1,400 registered users who recorded over 15,000 QR code scans during the campaign, demonstrating strong public engagement with the interactive experience.
"It was great for our team to work with CodersTrust on this project that connected history, technology, and community engagement in such a fun way" said Richard Bruner, U.S. Embassy Dhaka. "We're proud of what this partnership produced. The turnout and energy the program received far exceeded our expectations."
On the CodersTrust side, the project was led by the organization's Dhaka based technical and leadership team, who were on hand at the launch to see the platform come to life for the public.
"This project exemplifies what CodersTrust set out to do from day one — using digital skills to build real, meaningful platforms for our partners," said Aziz Ahmad, Co-Founder and Global Chairman, CodersTrust. "Seeing the turnout and enthusiasm at the launch was incredibly rewarding. Partnering with the U.S. Embassy on America's 250th anniversary celebration is a proud moment for our entire Bangladesh team, and we look forward to deepening this relationship."
"Our developers treated this as more than a project — it became a point of pride," said Md. Shamsul Haque, CEO, CodersTrust Bangladesh. "Seeing our work go live on the Embassy's official channels, and watching the crowd engage with it in person at launch, speaks to the caliber of talent we are building here."
"From QR code architecture to the leaderboard and authentication systems, our team acted quickly to meet the Embassy's standards," said Mohammad Zaman, Chief Strategy Officer, CodersTrust. "It was a true team effort between our engineers and the Embassy's communications staff, and seeing it succeed live in front of an engaged crowd made it all worthwhile."
The campaign concluded with the final trivia contest on July 9 at the Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Center in Dhaka. Representatives from CodersTrust's Dhaka-based technical and leadership team attended the closing event, celebrating the successful collaboration with the U.S. Embassy and the campaign's engaging use of technology to connect participants with American history and culture.
The U.S. Embassy Dhaka's Public Diplomacy team commended the CodersTrust team for its technical expertise, professionalism, and timely delivery of the project. CodersTrust's developers designed and implemented key features of the platform, including the QR code system, user login functions, and leaderboard.
The collaboration demonstrated CodersTrust's capacity to develop interactive digital platforms for large-scale public engagement initiatives.
About CodersTrust
CodersTrust is a mission-driven global EdTech organization headquartered in New York City, dedicated to equipping people with digital, AI, and employability skills for the future of work. Founded in 2014, CodersTrust has trained over 1.5 million learners across more than 15 countries through industry-led, technology-enabled learning. With major operations in Bangladesh and a growing global presence, CodersTrust empowers youth, women, and underserved communities to build sustainable careers and economic opportunity.
Motto: Learn a skill, the world is yours.
Media Contact
Bernie Lederer, UTC Associates, Inc., 1 2123444111, [email protected], https://coderstrust.global/
SOURCE CodersTrust
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