US Fertility's research team demonstrates commitment to improving outcomes for fertility patients at this year's ASRM Scientific Congress

"As the largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices in the United States, US Fertility is leading the way in reproductive medicine research." Tweet this

This year's research by US Fertility presented at ASRM covers many important topics including donor egg pregnancy rates, intrauterine insemination (IUI) protocols, and preferred birth control methods for donor egg cycles, among many others.

Hosted in New Orleans, the 79th ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo takes place October 14 through 18, 2023, and attracts more than 8,000 national and international physicians and professionals — distinguished academicians, clinicians, and scientific investigators in the field of human reproduction. The theme of the ASRM 2023 meeting is The Past, The Present, and The Pipeline.

US Fertility's Research Division is led by Kate Devine, M.D., Medical Director and Chief Research Officer at US Fertility, in close collaboration with, Phillip Romanski, M.D., Research Director at Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) and practicing REI at SGF New York, Luis Hoyos, M.D., Regional Research Director and practicing reproductive endocrinologist (REI) at US Fertility founding partner practice IVF Florida; Michael Homer, M.D., Regional Research Director and practicing REI at US Fertility founding partner practice, Reproductive Science Center of the Bay Area (RSC Bay); Meike Uhler, M.D., Regional Research Director and practicing reproductive endocrinologist (REI) at US Fertility founding partner practice Fertility Centers of Illinois (FCI); Samad Jahandideh, Ph.D., Head of Clinical Biostatistics at US Fertility; and others.

In addition to oral and poster presentations, several US Fertility physicians and nurses received awards for their research and publications and led ASRMed talks, symposiums, interactive sessions, roundtable discussions, and post-graduate courses.

Learn more about US Fertility's Research Division, which conducts and publishes high-quality research studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine to provide better, more effective care to infertility patients.

About US Fertility

US Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, along with Ovation Fertility, a national network of premier IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility and Ovation Fertility practices have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 100 clinic locations and 32 IVF laboratories. Visit http://www.USFertility.com for more information.

Media Contact

Chad Tulloch, US Fertility, 424-239-1088, [email protected], https://www.usfertility.com/

SOURCE US Fertility