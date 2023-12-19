US Home Shopping Network Expands into Canada Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Shop LC begins broadcasting on independent television station CHCO TV

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC, a global retailer specializing in jewelry, lifestyle, and fashion products, is announcing its expansion into the Canadian market with its recent launch on CHCO TV. This move is an important step in the company's growth by reaching a new audience across Canada.

The Shop LC broadcast began December 13 on CHCO TV, airing from 1 am to 7 am in the Atlantic Time Zone (11 pm to 5 am CST). This schedule aligns with the network's commitment to providing engaging and diverse content to its viewers during prime shopping hours.

CHCO TV is New Brunswick's only independent community television station and serves Southwest New Brunswick. CHCO TV is accessible on major cable and DBS-Satellite broadcasters throughout Canada, including Bell, Rogers, and Telus. This wide coverage ensures that Shop LC's unique blend of merchandise and interactive shopping experiences is available to a broad audience across the country.

Shop LC's expansion into the Canadian market represents a strategic move to increase its presence in North America. The company is offering Canadian viewers a unique value proposition in the broadcaster's reverse auction format, combining jewelry, lifestyle, and fashion products with an interactive shopping experience.

For more information about Shop LC and its offerings in Canada, please visit https://www.shoplc.com/.

About Shop LC

Based in Austin, Texas, home shopping channel Shop LC operates as a full subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a company with extensive global sourcing and manufacturing resources. Serving as a budget-aware, interactive retailer, Shop LC offers a variety of products spanning fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle categories. Since its establishment in 2007, Shop LC has extended its reach to over 70 million American households, providing live high-definition programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year. Additionally, the Your Purchase Feeds Program ensures that with every purchase made, a meal is provided to a child in need. For further details, visit http://www.shoplc.com or download the interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play, and other streaming devices or televisions.

Media Contact

Darren Bogus, Shop LC, 5129033021, [email protected], https://www.shoplc.com/

SOURCE Shop LC