U.S. House representatives Introduce Legislation Supporting a Collaborative Approach to Cybersecurity

"With the constant threat of cyberattacks by our adversaries, the United States' water infrastructure must be secured and defended properly," Rep. Duarte said. "I am proud to help lead this crucial legislation with Rep. Crawford to ensure that our wastewater and drinking water systems are adequately prepared to deal with potential cybersecurity threats."

"Strong and effective cybersecurity oversight is critical for the water sector," said American Water Works Association CEO David LaFrance. "Reps. Crawford and Duarte's vision for a collaborative model that leverages the knowledge of the sector is the right approach for protecting water utilities from cyber-attacks."

This WRRO leverages the technical knowledge of utilities, cybersecurity experts and regulators to implement a comprehensive cybersecurity risk management strategy. Federal oversight and approval of requirements would be provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which already regulates drinking water and wastewater utility operations.

The proposed collaborative approach builds on a similar model that has already been successfully applied in the electric sector. The recommendation also aligns with calls for greater public-private collaboration included in the National Cyber Strategy.

AWWA has prepared a summary of the major bill provisions.

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most vital resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.

