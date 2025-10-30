US Immigration Law Services LLC, Led by CEO Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., Provides Business Immigration Solutions for Entrepreneurs and Investors

US Immgration Law Services LLC provides business investor visa services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Immigration Law Services LLC, led by CEO and immigration consulting lawyer Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., has announced an expanded focus on business immigration services for entrepreneurs, investors, and companies seeking to establish or expand operations in the United States.

Based in Beverly Hills, California, the firm provides specialized guidance in EB-5 investor visas, E-2 treaty investor visas, L-1 intracompany transfers, and employment-based immigration strategies for global business leaders and their families.

"Business immigration is more than paperwork — it's a strategic pathway for growth and opportunity," said Hernandez. "We help entrepreneurs and investors navigate complex immigration laws while structuring their businesses for long-term success in the U.S. market."

With over two decades of combined experience in law, business, and real estate, Hernandez and his team at US Immigration Law Services LLC deliver a comprehensive advisory approach that integrates legal strategy, corporate planning, and compliance management. Their practice supports clients ranging from emerging startups to established international investors seeking lawful U.S. presence and permanent residency through investment.

The firm's mission is to streamline the immigration process for business owners and investors by offering personalized legal representation, transparent guidance, and strategic structuring that aligns with both immigration and business objectives.

US Immigration Law Services LLC serves clients nationwide and internationally, with offices in Beverly Hills, Austin and New York City.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.arhimmigrationlawservices.com

