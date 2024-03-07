Us in Technology Partners with The Arbinger Institute to Support Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Innovator in Leadership and Professional Development Taps Us in Technology to Hire Underrepresented Talent
SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Us in Technology (UiT), an innovator in diversifying the tech industry, is announcing its partnership with The Arbinger Institute to broaden the company's access to underrepresented talent. Studies show teams with diverse leadership have 19% higher revenue and a 27% greater likelihood of outperforming their peers. As a company committed to delivering leadership and professional development that empowers leaders to transform an organization's culture, Arbinger recognizes the critical importance of a diverse culture within its own company and is partnering with UiT to identify and hire minority employees.
Ray Smith, SVP of People and Culture at The Arbinger Institute, stated, "Our collaboration with UiT has been transformative, fostering a connection with a diverse talent pool and expanding our organizational reach. Select individuals from UiT have not only demonstrated exceptional skills but have showcased unwavering dedication, allowing us to elevate them into more advanced roles. Those currently with us from UiT play a vital role in propelling our mission to "Turn the world Outward by bringing humanity to the workplace," and we are genuinely thrilled that our partnership with UiT has become a catalyst for advancing both our mission and theirs."
UiT's dedication to uplifting diverse and non-traditional talent has made significant strides in advancing workplace diversity and inclusion. In just the past year, UiT has successfully placed nearly a dozen professionals into crucial positions within The Arbinger Institute, spanning Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Recruitment roles.
"It's been incredibly rewarding to see our candidates thrive in an environment that values inclusion and belonging as much as Arbinger does," said Kendrick Trotter, CEO of UiT. "By partnering with companies like The Arbinger Institute, that understand the importance of DEI and its impact on innovation and outcomes, we're accelerating this important movement while improving results for businesses."
Arbinger is renowned for its Leadership Development, Team Performance, and Inclusion and Belonging solutions that transform workplace culture by reinforcing humanity in the workplace. By focusing on changing mindsets in order to change behavior, Arbinger's research-backed process helps improve employee engagement, retention, and performance.
"It's great to see an organization lead by example and live their mission within their own organization," added Trotter.
About Us in Technology
Us in Technology is at the forefront of diversifying the tech industry. At Us In Technology, we are bridging the gap between hiring companies and qualified underrepresented talent. With the recent launch of the Us in Tech app, they continue to expand their community, connecting underrepresented talent with companies that champion innovation and inclusivity.
About The Arbinger Institute
The Arbinger Institute is the innovator of leadership and professional development that empowers leaders to transform their organization's culture to achieve lasting business results. With its unique focus on changing mindsets in order to change behavior, Arbinger's research-backed process gets to the core of cultural transformation to drive sustainable change. By bringing humanity to the workplace, Arbinger improves employee engagement and retention, inspires team collaboration and inclusivity, and the bottom line. For more information, visit https://arbinger.com.
