Us in Technology Partners with The Arbinger Institute to Support Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Us in Technology (UiT), an innovator in diversifying the tech industry, is announcing its partnership with The Arbinger Institute to broaden the company's access to underrepresented talent. Post this

UiT's dedication to uplifting diverse and non-traditional talent has made significant strides in advancing workplace diversity and inclusion. In just the past year, UiT has successfully placed nearly a dozen professionals into crucial positions within The Arbinger Institute, spanning Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Recruitment roles.

"It's been incredibly rewarding to see our candidates thrive in an environment that values inclusion and belonging as much as Arbinger does," said Kendrick Trotter, CEO of UiT. "By partnering with companies like The Arbinger Institute, that understand the importance of DEI and its impact on innovation and outcomes, we're accelerating this important movement while improving results for businesses."

Arbinger is renowned for its Leadership Development, Team Performance, and Inclusion and Belonging solutions that transform workplace culture by reinforcing humanity in the workplace. By focusing on changing mindsets in order to change behavior, Arbinger's research-backed process helps improve employee engagement, retention, and performance.

"It's great to see an organization lead by example and live their mission within their own organization," added Trotter.

About Us in Technology

Us in Technology is at the forefront of diversifying the tech industry. At Us In Technology, we are bridging the gap between hiring companies and qualified underrepresented talent. With the recent launch of the Us in Tech app, they continue to expand their community, connecting underrepresented talent with companies that champion innovation and inclusivity.

About The Arbinger Institute

The Arbinger Institute is the innovator of leadership and professional development that empowers leaders to transform their organization's culture to achieve lasting business results. With its unique focus on changing mindsets in order to change behavior, Arbinger's research-backed process gets to the core of cultural transformation to drive sustainable change. By bringing humanity to the workplace, Arbinger improves employee engagement and retention, inspires team collaboration and inclusivity, and the bottom line. For more information, visit https://arbinger.com.

Media Contact

Kerriann Becker, Superior PR, 6312357796, [email protected], http://superior-pr.com/

SOURCE Arbinger Institute