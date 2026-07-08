U.S. Interest in Cotswolds Luxury Homes Climbs as Experts Unpack Legal and Tax Hurdles

"The Cotswolds market rewards preparation," said John Eric, Director, TLCGA. "Understanding the legal framework, ownership structures, and planning considerations before you commit is not caution. It is strategy." Post this

The report identifies several critical factors that international buyers need to be aware of when purchasing in the Cotswolds including non-binding early offers, hidden legal restrictions, planning and heritage controls, the region's complex rural infrastructure, and cross-border tax exposure. The paper illustrates how the most successful acquisitions combine careful due diligence, strategic ownership structuring, and a thorough understanding of the United Kingdom's conveyancing process to ensure buyers secure the right property on the right terms.

"The Cotswolds market rewards preparation," said John Eric, Director, TLCGA. "Understanding the legal framework, ownership structures, and planning considerations before you commit is not caution. It is strategy."

The white paper stresses that successful acquisition strategies depend heavily on early-stage legal and tax planning. Buyers are encouraged to address ownership structures, inheritance planning, and financing arrangements before committing to a purchase. And, while the corporate ownership structures commonly used in the U.S. may appear attractive for privacy reasons, the report notes they often introduce additional UK tax burdens, including higher stamp duty rates and annual charges such as the Annual Tax on Enveloped Dwellings.

"The Cotswolds is a cross-border asset acquisition with implications," added Eric. "We built this guide so that our clients enter that market informed and are positioned to execute with conviction."

Saskia Arthur, co-author of the report and Partner and Head of Residential Property Law at Boodle Hatfield LLP, echoes Eric's sentiments. "For many, the Cotswolds represents both a lifestyle opportunity and a long-term asset, but it is also a market that requires careful legal and strategic planning. This report has been designed to support that decision making from the outset."

Understanding the Cotswolds Property Landscape: A Guide for American Buyers is the second white paper produced in collaboration by TLCGA and Boodle Hatfield LLP. Prior to its release, the groups penned Residence, Real Estate and the Right to Remain: A White Paper on UK Immigration for US Nationals, which focuses on United Kingdom immigration laws.

"Our continued collaboration with The Luxury Collective reflects the sophisticated approach American buyers are taking when considering UK property ensuring they have the best team to support their acquisition and post purchase plans for the property," said Arthur.

About The Luxury Collective Global Advisory

The Luxury Collective Global Advisory (TLCGA) provides the touchpoint for where international life, luxury real estate, and smart strategy meet under one roof. From London to Washington, D.C., from Los Angeles to New York, their advisors help globally minded clients buy, sell, and invest with confidence on both sides of the Atlantic. The group is affiliated with Compass, one of the premier real estate firms in the United States. Clients enjoy a single, joined up advisory experience whether they are focused on Prime Central London, the Home Counties and Cotswolds, a Georgetown rowhouse, a Beverly Hills retreat, or a Manhattan penthouse.

TLCGA specializes in guiding American and international families who live, work, and invest across borders, pairing United States style fiduciary service with best-in-class local expertise in each market served. The team is known for white glove client care, clear communication, and a calm, strategic approach to even the most complex transactions, from first United Kingdom purchases to multi property portfolios.

Critically, the Advisory makes a serious process surprisingly enjoyable. Whether clients are moving their lives to London, upgrading in D.C., exploring a pied à terre in New York, or adding a California escape, The Luxury Collective Global Advisory provides a trusted, global team to call.

About Boodle Hatfield LLP

Boodle Hatfield LLP is a leading London-based law firm advising high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses on complex legal matters across private wealth, real estate, tax, and immigration. With a heritage dating back over 300 years, the firm is renowned for its discreet, relationship-driven approach and its ability to deliver strategic, long-term solutions tailored to clients' global needs.

Boodle Hatfield's multidisciplinary teams work seamlessly across jurisdictions, providing integrated advice on cross-border structuring, succession planning, and international mobility. The firm is particularly recognized for its expertise in advising international clients investing in the UK, combining deep legal insight with a practical understanding of the commercial and personal considerations that shape global decision-making.

Link to Cotswolds white paper: https://theluxurycollectiveuk.co.uk/blog/%E2%80%8Bthe-american-buyers-guide-to-purchasing-property-in-the-cotswolds

Link to immigration white paper: https://theluxurycollectiveuk.co.uk/blog/residence-real-estate-and-the-right-to-remain-a-white-paper-on-uk-immigration-for-us-nationals/

Media Contact

Angela Casey, The Luxury Collective Global Advisory, 1 202-716-2988, [email protected], https://tlcglobaladvisory.com

SOURCE The Luxury Collective Global Advisory