U.S. Lawns Charlotte Chooses Momentum IoT to Power Fleet Visibility and Job Costing Accuracy

"We needed something simple and powerful," said Brandon Shively, owner of U.S. Lawns Charlotte. "Momentum's solution ticked every box. They delivered real-time GPS tracking, AI-powered dash cams, and driver scorecards, along with automated time tracking and job costing. And it all works seamlessly, right out of the box."

U.S. Lawns Charlotte now uses Momentum's Eagle One™ GPS trackers and integrated accessories across its locations, enabling the team to:

Track vehicles, crews, and equipment in real time

Monitor driver behavior and reduce risk

Prevent unauthorized use and theft

Capture accurate job costs without manual data entry

"We had GPS before," explained Shively, "but what Momentum brought to the table was much more than just a pin on a map. With job costing, we know how each job site is performing against budget, so we can address issues quickly. And when it's time for renewals, we have real numbers showing how each contract performed against budget. That level of insight makes it easier to price competitively and deliver the level of service our customers expect."

"Automated real-time job costing data is something every commercial maintenance landscaper needs to stay profitable," said Justin Silva, CEO of Momentum IoT. "Customers are often surprised by the gap between their budgeted and actual costs. Having accurate data leads to better decisions, and better decisions lead to growth."

Momentum's approach stands out in the industry with:

No contracts, no upfront costs, and no hidden fees

Rugged U.S.-made GPS hardware with a lifetime warranty

Plug-and-play setup

Unlimited users and free storage

Trusted by thousands of landscapers and field service companies across the U.S. and Canada, Momentum gives business owners the tools to reduce costs, improve operations, and stay competitive.

About Momentum IoT

Momentum IoT provides real-time GPS tracking, fleet maintenance, driver safety, and automated job costing tools. Designed for field service businesses, the platform delivers visibility into operations with no contracts or upfront costs. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About U.S. Lawns Charlotte

Brandon and Sherri Shively own U.S. Lawns locations in Charlotte, Kannapolis, Rock Hill, and Statesville, NC. With a background in horticulture and over two decades in the industry, they are committed to delivering quality service and building lasting relationships with their commercial clients.

