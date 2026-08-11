US LED, Ltd. Appoints Industry Veterans to Amplify Sign Lighting Growth

"Barry and Joe have an understanding of this market, but just as important is the fact that they share our belief that lasting growth is achieved by earning trust and doing the right things, the right way, and on time." said Ron Farmer, CEO of US LED. Post this

Before his role with US LED, Blythe was the Vice President of Specification Sales at GENLED Brands, where he was responsible for business development, product strategy, and growth programs. Additionally, he was a member of the Technical Committee of the British Sign & Graphics Association, where he contributed technical guidance and best practices relating to LED sign lighting, illuminated signage, and emerging technologies. Throughout his career, Blythe has helped bring LED lighting products into new markets and supported award-winning signage projects.

Reis has also been appointed Senior Director of Sales - Sign Lighting at US LED, with more than 25 years' experience in developing national accounts and commercializing LED signage and architectural lighting. His experience includes managing multi-million-dollar portfolios and assisting with product strategy and cross-functional operations.

Reis, who previously served as Vice President of Sales, Agilight North America, has a proven record of developing business relationships into the retail, convenience store, and restaurant sectors. He has likewise developed and brought to market LED products for use in cabinet lighting, channel letters, rigid LED neon, refrigerated displays, and gas canopy lighting.

"Barry and Joe have an understanding of this market, but just as important is the fact that they share our belief that lasting growth is achieved by earning trust and doing the right things, the right way, and on time," said Ron Farmer, CEO of US LED. "Their experience will enable us to strengthen industry presence and reinforce the culture which has guided US LED over the past 25 years."

"US LED's long-standing identity as a trusted industry leader for dependable products and responsive support made this opportunity especially compelling," Blythe said. "I look forward to working with this talented team and supporting continued growth with solutions that customers trust."

"What attracted me to US LED is the pledge to being 'Always The Right Choice' and the trust it has earned by meeting the needs of the sign industry," Reis said. "I am focused on building strong customer relationships while helping to make sure our product portfolio addresses real demands."

Working in parallel, Blythe and Reis will lead strategic account development, channel engagement, specification sales, product commercialization and sign lighting market growth. Blythe is based in Moorpark, California, and Reis is based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

These appointments come as US LED celebrates its 25th anniversary and builds on its history of being among the first to use white LED modules for nationwide sign lighting. As the leading alternative to large conglomerate suppliers, US LED offers customers direct manufacturer access to source LED lighting, avoid distribution, and leverage responsive project support services and expertise.

About US LED, Ltd.

Since 2001, US LED has manufactured LED lighting solutions for sign companies, sign manufacturers, and leading national brands across North America. Its sign lighting products are designed for outstanding performance, efficacy, and lifetimes up to 200,000 hours (L70), backed by a Ten-Year Warranty. Visit https://usled.com/ and follow US LED on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Norman Kirby, US LED, Ltd., 1 713-337-3848, [email protected], https://usled.com/

SOURCE US LED, Ltd.