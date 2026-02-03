US LED, Ltd. Celebrates 25 Years of Lighting The Way Forward

"While we have grown and evolved, our culture has remained steadfast. Our mission has never changed: to do the right things, the right way, and on time – every time." Post this

"25 years of US LED stands for more than just the passage of time," says Ron Farmer, CEO of US LED. "It speaks to the people, relationships, and values that have guided us from the beginning. While we have grown and evolved, our culture has remained steadfast. Our mission has never changed: to do the right things, the right way, and on time – every time."

Over the past decade, US LED has experienced significant growth and innovation. In 2017, the company rolled out a comprehensive Ten-Year Warranty, establishing a new standard for quality assurance. Its product portfolio now includes thousands of indoor and outdoor SKUs, supporting a wide range of retrofit and new construction applications. This includes one of the first LED lamps in the industry to offer an efficacy of 194 lumens per watt and have a rated lifetime of 200,000 hours (L70), and be backed by a Ten-Year Warranty. In 2023, US LED opened its new headquarters in Katy, Texas, where it engineers, assembles, and ships its lighting solutions.

Over the past 25 years, US LED has been recognized for its full-service approach and has appeared on the Inc. 500/5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies. The company has also been named among the Top 100 Manufacturing companies nationally and received several peer-voted awards for lighting and green products in the self-storage industry.

Throughout the year, US LED will honor the individuals and stories that have shaped the company and will continue to celebrate this milestone. This commemoration reflects the company's history, current identity, and shared vision for the future.

