US LED, Ltd. Launches QubePark Select For Smarter Parking Garage Lighting

QubePark Select was designed to solve the everyday challenges of lighting parking garages: poor visibility, uneven illumination, and uninviting spaces. You'll have complete control over how each area looks and performs with field-selectable CCT and wattage options. From warm, welcoming entrances to bright, secure driving lanes, you can create the perfect lighting for every part of your parking facility. Its precision-molded acrylic lens delivers an IES Type V symmetrical distribution, eliminating dark spots and ensuring consistent, high-quality illumination. The result is a more comfortable environment that enhances security, reduces liability risks, and builds confidence among property owners and facility users.

Smarter Control Starts Here

Take complete control of your parking garage lighting with QubePark Select. Its integrated selectable photocell sensor automatically responds to changing daylight conditions, ensuring the right amount of light when it is needed most while reducing energy waste and maintenance costs. For greater efficiency, optional PIR (Passive Infrared) and microwave motion sensors only turn on lighting when movement is detected. These features keep areas secure while saving energy when not occupied. Casambi wireless controls let property managers easily set schedules, adjust light levels, and manage fixtures individually or by zone from one intuitive interface. The result is a lighting system that works harder, wastes less, and gives you total confidence in every corner of your facility.

Quick To Install. Built To Last.

Installation should be as efficient and straightforward as the lighting itself. Every QubePark Select includes a convenient connecting plate that speeds up surface-mounted installations, helping contractors finish faster with less downtime and fewer tools. For facilities with higher ceilings or unique layouts, it can also be easily pendant-mounted to suit the space. Whether upgrading a single level or an entire structure, the QubePark Select makes it easy for property teams to modernize their lighting quickly, minimize disruption, and get their garages operating safely and efficiently in no time.

Built To Perform. Engineered To Endure.

The QubePark Select combines sleek style with the reliability that property owners demand. With an ultra-long lifetime of 185,000 hours (L70) and a Ten-Year Warranty, it virtually eliminates maintenance headaches and costly replacements. That means fewer disruptions, lower operating costs, and a consistently safe, well-lit environment that elevates your property's appeal and reputation. With QubePark Select, you are not just installing a fixture; you are choosing long-term value and complete peace of mind.

"Parking garages have always posed unique lighting challenges," said Ron Farmer, CEO of US LED. "QubePark Select provides commercial property owners and facility managers with a reliable solution to enhance safety, efficiency, and the overall experience for everyone using their spaces. Congratulations to our entire team on delivering another outstanding product that empowers customers to reach their project goals and make a real difference."

Key Product Features

The QubePark Select LED parking garage canopy light delivers performance built to last, reducing maintenance costs and downtime for years to come.

Easily adjust light levels on-site with field-selectable wattage (24W–80W) and color temperature (3000K, 4000K, 5000K) to create the perfect balance of brightness, safety, and comfort.

Integrated selectable photocell automatically adjusts from dusk to dawn, cutting wasted energy and ensuring lights are on only when needed.

Precision-molded acrylic lens provides uniform IES Type V symmetrical distribution that eliminates dark spots, improves visibility, and enhances security for drivers and pedestrians.

Proprietary quick-connect plate simplifies installation, helping contractors complete projects faster with fewer tools and less disruption to parking operations.

Optional PIR and microwave motion sensors deliver advanced control, activating lights only when movement is detected to maximize efficiency and safety.

DLC Premium Listed, qualifying for top-tier utility rebates and improving project ROI for property owners.

Proudly assembled in Katy, Texas, ensuring quality craftsmanship, dependable support, and faster delivery from a trusted U.S. manufacturer.

About US LED

Since 2001, US LED has been a trusted full-service provider of commercial and industrial LED lighting and controls for Fortune 500 companies and top national brands. US LED manufactures ultra-long-life lighting that lasts up to 200,000 hours (L70) and stands behind it with an industry-leading Ten-Year Warranty. US LED simplifies even the most complex rollouts with end-to-end expertise, supported by dedicated nationwide teams specializing in project management and turnkey installation. Visit www.usled.com and follow US LED on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

