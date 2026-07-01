US LED, Ltd. Named Best Lighting Company in 2026 Inside Self-Storage Awards

"For 25 years, US LED has remained committed to helping customers improve operating efficiency and create better experiences through ultra-long-life lighting solutions," said Ron Farmer, US LED CEO. "Winning 'Best Lighting' is meaningful because it comes directly from the professionals we serve." Post this

"For 25 years, US LED has remained committed to helping customers improve operating efficiency and create better experiences through ultra-long-life lighting solutions," said Ron Farmer, CEO of US LED. "Winning 'Best Lighting' is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the self-storage professionals we serve. We're grateful for their trust and support."

Since its founding in 2001, US LED has become one of the most recognized names in self-storage lighting by delivering more than just products. The company offers a full-service approach, providing on-site lighting audits, photometric layouts, utility rebate management, ROI analysis, dedicated project management, and nationwide installation services.

As self-storage operators look to reduce their costs and improve security, US LED standardizes lighting across growing portfolios with its energy-efficient lighting systems and intelligent controls. This all-encompassing approach establishes US LED as the preferred provider for new construction projects, retrofit opportunities, and large-scale rollout programs.

"Reaching our 25th anniversary while simultaneously earning this award demonstrates the value of the relationships we've built and the results delivered along the way," added Farmer. "We see the future of self-storage lighting being driven by efficiency, ultimately creating smarter and safer facilities long-term."

To learn more about US LED's award-winning lighting solutions, visit: https://usled.com/self-storage-facilities

About US LED, Ltd.

Since 2001, US LED, Ltd. has been a trusted full-service provider of commercial and industrial LED lighting and controls for Fortune 500 companies and top national brands. US LED manufactures lighting that lasts up to 200,000 hours (L70) and supports it with a Ten-Year Warranty. The company streamlines complex rollouts with end-to-end expertise, supported by nationwide teams specializing in project management and turnkey installation. Visit www.usled.com and follow US LED on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Norman Kirby, US LED, Ltd., 1 713-337-3848, [email protected], https://usled.com/

SOURCE US LED, Ltd.