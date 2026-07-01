US LED, Ltd. Named Best Lighting Company in 2026 Inside Self-Storage Awards

US LED has been named the "Best Lighting" company in the 2026 Inside Self-Storage Best of Business Awards, earning industry recognition as the company celebrates 25 years of serving commercial and industrial customers. Find out why self-storage professionals continue to choose US LED for lighting solutions that increase efficiency and improve security across single sites and national portfolios.
KATY, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US LED, the leading provider of self-storage lighting and controls, is proud to announce that it has been named "Best Lighting" company in the 2026 Inside Self-Storage Best of Business reader-choice poll. This new recognition also coincides with an important US LED milestone of celebrating 25 years of serving commercial and industrial customers.
This award solidifies US LED as the recognized partner for self-storage lighting. US LED was most recently recognized as having the "Best Green Product (Other)" in 2025 and as the "Best Lighting" company in 2024. The Best of Business awards are voted on by industry professionals and honor companies that consistently produce exceptional products and services.
"For 25 years, US LED has remained committed to helping customers improve operating efficiency and create better experiences through ultra-long-life lighting solutions," said Ron Farmer, CEO of US LED. "Winning 'Best Lighting' is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the self-storage professionals we serve. We're grateful for their trust and support."
Since its founding in 2001, US LED has become one of the most recognized names in self-storage lighting by delivering more than just products. The company offers a full-service approach, providing on-site lighting audits, photometric layouts, utility rebate management, ROI analysis, dedicated project management, and nationwide installation services.
As self-storage operators look to reduce their costs and improve security, US LED standardizes lighting across growing portfolios with its energy-efficient lighting systems and intelligent controls. This all-encompassing approach establishes US LED as the preferred provider for new construction projects, retrofit opportunities, and large-scale rollout programs.
"Reaching our 25th anniversary while simultaneously earning this award demonstrates the value of the relationships we've built and the results delivered along the way," added Farmer. "We see the future of self-storage lighting being driven by efficiency, ultimately creating smarter and safer facilities long-term."
To learn more about US LED's award-winning lighting solutions, visit: https://usled.com/self-storage-facilities
About US LED, Ltd.
Since 2001, US LED, Ltd. has been a trusted full-service provider of commercial and industrial LED lighting and controls for Fortune 500 companies and top national brands. US LED manufactures lighting that lasts up to 200,000 hours (L70) and supports it with a Ten-Year Warranty. The company streamlines complex rollouts with end-to-end expertise, supported by nationwide teams specializing in project management and turnkey installation. Visit www.usled.com and follow US LED on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Media Contact
Norman Kirby, US LED, Ltd., 1 713-337-3848, [email protected], https://usled.com/
SOURCE US LED, Ltd.
Share this article