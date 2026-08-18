US LED, Ltd. Relaunches LinearStar LED Sign Lighting and Wall Washer System

LinearStar allows businesses to maintain the strength of their image after dark while giving sign professionals a useful solution for their customers wanting equal impact day and night. Post this

LinearStar is available as a separate 4-ft standalone unit or as a modular system with 1-ft sections and 4-ft left, center, and right sections. The modular sections can be linked together to create longer continuous runs and provide full-area coverage. Individual sections can also be serviced or replaced without affecting adjacent units.

The product features proprietary refractive optics for even light distribution while maintaining a low profile near the wall or sign face. It includes an improved sealed lens assembly and a reinforced die-cast aluminum housing with a corrosion-resistant coating. LinearStar is rated IP65 for outdoor use.

"Exterior lighting has a large role in how businesses are perceived, especially for companies managing their brand across a national portfolio," said Ron Farmer, CEO and founder of US LED. "LinearStar allows businesses to maintain the strength of their image after dark while giving sign professionals a useful solution for their customers wanting equal impact day and night. I am proud of our team for reengineering a product that maintains US LED's leadership in sign lighting and demonstrating our capacity for innovation."

LinearStar is designed for commercial exterior lighting projects that require visibility, uniformity, and durability. Typical applications include building-mounted signage, exterior walls, accent areas, and architectural surfaces.

US LED was an early adopter of white LED modules for nationwide sign programs. The relaunch of LinearStar continues this legacy with a modern system for today's exterior lighting needs.

For detailed specifications, please visit the LinearStar Product Webpage on the US LED website.

Key Product Features

High-performance LEDs with 5000K CCT; up to 1,554 lumens per 4-ft section.

Supports uplight and downlight installations for greater flexibility in challenging applications.

An improved sealed lens assembly helps protect against outdoor conditions and offers long-lasting sign-lighting performance.

Proprietary refractive optics evenly distribute light across signage, walls, and architectural surfaces while remaining close to the surface.

Modular 1-ft. and 4-ft. sections can be combined for longer continuous runs and serviced individually without disturbing adjacent units.

The LinearStar sign lighting system is backed by US LED's limited Five-Year Warranty.

About US LED, Ltd.

Since 2001, US LED has been a trusted full-service provider of commercial and industrial LED lighting and controls for Fortune 500 companies and leading national brands. US LED manufactures ultra-long-life lighting, with select solutions rated up to 200,000 hours (L70) and backed a Ten-Year Warranty. The company streamlines complex rollouts with end-to-end expertise, supported by nationwide teams specializing in project management and turnkey installation. Visit USLED.com and follow US LED on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Norman Kirby, US LED, Ltd., 1 7133373848, [email protected], https://usled.com/

SOURCE US LED, Ltd.