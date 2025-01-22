US LED, Ltd. Unveils New EcoNight® SOL Solar LED Wall Pack For Remote Lighting

US LED, the leading full-service provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting and controls, unveiled its latest outdoor product: the EcoNight SOL full cutoff solar LED wall pack. This advanced outdoor solution tackles the issue of lighting remote areas and provides immediate illumination where electrical infrastructure is unavailable.

KATY, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Game-Changer For Off-Grid Lighting

With an integrated solar panel, the EcoNight SOL is ideal for remote commercial properties and rural sites. Its full cutoff design meets lighting ordinance requirements for restrictive zones, offering focused lighting while minimizing light pollution. The wall pack includes a remote control for customizable lighting modes, allowing users to optimize use with a PIR motion sensor and improve security based on site needs.

Modern Design Meets Practicality

The EcoNight SOL is the perfect blend of modern style and functionality that enhances any outdoor environment. Built with best-in-class components, the EcoNight SOL is durable enough to withstand harsh conditions and provide reliable performance. Its thoughtful design allows for quick and easy installation, offering versatility for various applications.

"The EcoNight SOL is a smart, eco-friendly solution for isolated environments," said Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. "US LED continues to empower businesses to achieve their lighting goals sustainably and efficiently with exceptional lighting solutions that make a difference."

Key Product Features

Robust, off-grid LED solution that allows remote-area lighting for exteriors.





Integrated adjustable polycrystalline silicon solar panel to maximize sunlight for charging.





Full cutoff design for restrictive lighting zones to eliminate forward/upward light.





Remote included for optional PIR motion sensor modes.





Backed by US LED's standard three-year warranty, the battery is two years.

For more specifications, please visit: https://hubs.la/Q0337YzB0

About US LED

Since 2001, US LED has been a full-service LED lighting and controls provider. With decades of expertise, US LED continuously offers ultra-long-life lighting that approaches or exceeds 200,000-hour L70 lifetimes, backed by its Ten-Year Warranty. Moreover, US LED offers Operational Efficiency Solutions to provide organizations with an easy path to energy management and a full line of sight. US LED eases the burden of complex rollouts by applying end-to-end program experience through our dedicated nationwide turnkey installation and project management teams. Visit our website and follow LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Norman Kirby, US LED, Ltd., 1 713-337-3848, [email protected], www.usled.com

SOURCE US LED, Ltd.