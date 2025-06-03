US-Made XY Stages Provide Ultra-High Precision Linear Motion

Monolithic XY positioning stages for semiconductor, metrology, optics, precision assembly, industrial applications, new from PI

AUBURN, Mass., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning, now offers the US-manufactured V-781 XY Stage series, setting new standards for precision, stability, and ease of integration in high-performance motion systems. Engineered as a monolithic, single-module XY stage — rather than a stack of separate linear axes — V-781 stages deliver superior straightness, minimized yaw, and enhanced geometric stability in a compact, low-profile design. By integrating direct-drive motors, crossed roller bearings, and nanometer-resolution encoder feedback, it ensures exceptional accuracy, reliability, and long-term performance.

Key Features

110x110mm, 210x210mm and 310x310mm travel ranges

Crossed roller bearings for ultra-smooth motion with superior load and moment capacity

Direct measuring linear encoders with resolution to 1nm

High acceleration (up to 1g) and velocity (up to 1m /s)

/s) Absolute encoder option eliminates the need for homing, enhancing start-up safety and operational efficiency

Monolithic XY design eliminates misalignment issues common with stacked axes

Optimized for maximum precision and stiffness, up to 50kg load capacity

Lower profile with a wider bearing base for improved motion straightness and reduced pitch/yaw errors

Ironless direct-drive 3-phase linear motors, for cogging-free, friction-free, and backlash-free motion

Long service life and minimal maintenance, ideal for 24/7 industrial use

Pre-lubricated for lifetime performance

Performance & Integration with Advanced Motion Controllers

The V-781 offers bidirectional repeatability of ±0.07 microns and outstanding geometric accuracy in flatness, straightness, pitch, and yaw. Whether in semiconductor wafer inspection, precision metrology, or micro-assembly, it excels in applications where sub-micron accuracy and dynamic responsiveness are essential. For maximum performance, V-781 stages are seamlessly integrated with PI's A-81x series EtherCAT®-based motion controllers.

ACS-hardware based motion controllers support multi-axis synchronization and are compatible with third-party EtherCAT® equipment. Stability and dynamics can be boosted by running the optional advanced PILOT algorithms, that also reduce motor currents at the same time.

Why Choose V-781 XY Stages?

Designed for the most demanding precision automation and motion control tasks, the V-781 XY stage family integrates advanced mechanics, frictionless direct-drive technology, and advanced controller compatibility. It's the ideal solution for mission-critical applications requiring exceptional accuracy, long-term stability, and high-speed throughput.

Industries Served

Semiconductor wafer test and inspection, additive manufacturing, laser micro-processing and beam steering, photonics alignment, surface metrology and profilometry, biotech, life sciences, manufacturing, automation

Specifications, datasheet: Ultra-High Precision Direct Drive XY Linear Stage

PI Americas

https://www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456

Applications Blog | Videos | LinkedIn

Media Contact

PI Press Releases, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, (508) 832-3456, [email protected], https://www.pi-usa.us/

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP