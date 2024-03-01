U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Arpert (Ret.) Joins Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga LLP

After a distinguished legal career in private practice and on the federal bench, the Honorable Douglas E. Arpert (Ret.) joins Walsh in Newark, NJ as Counsel.

NEWARK, N.J., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga LLP is pleased to announce that the Honorable Douglas E. Arpert (Ret.) has joined the firm as Counsel after a distinguished legal career spanning four decades, including 15 years as a United States Magistrate Judge for the District of New Jersey.

Judge Arpert will be joining the Honorable Mark Falk (Ret.), in leading and continuing to expand the firm's Mediation, Arbitration and Special Master Appointments practice. Welcoming Judge Arpert to the firm, Judge Falk said: "I am delighted for the opportunity to work once again with my long-time friend and colleague. Judge Arpert's years of experience on the bench adds a valuable and new dimension to our practice group."

During Judge Arpert's tenure as a U.S. Magistrate Judge he presided over thousands of significant and often complex and high-stake pretrial matters, and he facilitated settlements in hundreds of complex commercial disputes. His extensive experience, coupled with his perceptive, even-handed, and creative approach to resolving disputes will be an immense asset to the firm's lawyers and clients.

"We are honored that Judge Arpert has chosen Walsh to begin this new stage of his career," said Managing Partner Liza Walsh. "During Judge Arpert's distinguished tenure as a United States Magistrate Judge, he demonstrated a commitment to excellence, depth of legal knowledge, and effective and pragmatic case management and conflict resolution. We look forward to him bringing those same skills and legal talents to our clients."

Judge Arpert was appointed to the federal bench in the District of New Jersey in April 2009, and subsequently reappointed in April 2017. While on the bench he managed an active docket comprised of approximately 500 civil cases, including a significant number of Hatch Waxman pharmaceutical and other patent-related actions, as well as over 100 criminal cases. Judge Arpert has also held several judicial leadership positions, including as the Chair of the Security Committee for the Federal Magistrate Judges Association and the Chair of the Board of Judges Committee on Education and Collegiality for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, both positions a reflection of his deep commitment to the bench and bar and his reputation as a respected and eminently fair jurist.

Prior to taking the bench, Judge Arpert served as the Managing Partner of a mid-sized law firm in northern New Jersey, specializing in complex commercial litigation, products liability defense, and the defense of ERISA-based life, health and disability claims for Fortune 500 companies and major insurance carriers. Before private practice, Judge Arpert served as both a municipal public defender and then a municipal prosecutor. As a result of these varied experiences and relationships both on and off the bench, Judge Arpert brings tremendous knowledge, insight, and a fresh perspective to resolving highly complex disputes.

"I could not be more proud or enthusiastic about joining the wonderful team of professionals at the Walsh firm and I look forward to the opportunity to continue my law career as their colleague."

Judge Arpert earned his law degree from Emory University School of Law, where he was a member of the Order of the Barrister and a National Finalist for the ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition, and a bachelor's degree from Franklin and Marshall College. He also clerked for the Honorable Clarkson S. Fisher, Chief Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

