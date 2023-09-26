US Marine Corps Veteran Partners with Local Nonprofit to Combat Those with Housing Insecurity with New Junk Removal Business

Logan Robinson is celebrating the opening of JDog Junk Removal and Hauling in Slidell in August by Participating in Chief Fandal's Wild Game, Seafood & BBQ Cook-Off This Saturday, September 30th

SLIDELL, La., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logan Robinson is no stranger to serving those around him. Logan served in the US Marine Corps for 4 years as a Machine Gunner, which included two deployments taking him to Spain, Italy, Greece and Japan. After hearing about JDog Junk Hauling & Removal from a friend, it was a natural next step in his career.

Born and raised in Louisiana, Robinson settled back in his home state after his service. He participated in the New Orleans Pipe Trades Apprenticeship Program which eventually led to becoming Shop Foreman. After a Facebook request from a former Marine Veteran who owned the neighboring JDog territory, Robinson became interested in the brand and business ownership. Robinson opened his business in August, but is already eager to assist those in the Slidell community. This Saturday, he'll be participating in the Chief Fandal's Wild Game, Seafood & BBQ Cook-Off. All proceeds go to Community Christian Concern which provides basic necessities to individuals and families in crisis.

"I always wanted to be a business owner, but didn't know what I wanted to do or how to do it," said Robinson. "I felt like this was a big opportunity, and being in the military we are trained to overcome, adapt and solve problems. I am excited to help serve the JDog mission of bringing the Veteran unemployment rate below 1%. I am thrilled to start making an impact in the community."

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling offers a full range of junk removal services for residential and commercial properties while empowering Veterans through employment and entrepreneurship.

JDog Brands, founded by Veteran Jerry Flanagan and his wife Tracy Flanagan, aims to lower the Veteran unemployment rate to less than 1%.

"Launching this location in Louisiana with Logan who heard about our brand from his fellow Veteran and friend, also a JDog owner, is a testament to the spirit of why this brand was founded," said Kevin Kopa, President of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. "We are looking forward to seeing the success Logan will generate, but more importantly the role they're already playing in their community with the event this weekend."

Cook-Off Details

Time: 11:00am - 4:00pm

Date: Saturday, September 30th

Location: Carey Street and Cousin St

301 Cousin St Slidell, LA 70458

Event details: https://www.cccslidell.org/wild-game-seafood-bbq-cook-off

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with over 200 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com

