US Marine Corps Veteran to Celebrate Grand Opening of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling in Findlay on May 4th

Attendees can look forward to entertainment provided by the JDog mascot, bounce houses for the kids, and live music from Guitar For Vets. The festivities will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 PM, as well as raffles and door prizes throughout the day. Myers will also be introducing "Lost But Found" which will be a storefront for unique finds from hauling jobs. A portion of the sales will be donated to Guitars for Vets.

In addition to launching his own JDog Junk Removal & Hauling business, Myers is proud to introduce "Lost But Found," a unique storefront that will feature treasures discovered during junk hauling trips. Embracing the ethos of sustainability and community support, Lost & Found will offer a curated selection of one-of-a-kind items, each with its own story to tell. Proceeds from sales at Lost & Found will be donated to Guitars for Vets, an organization dedicated to providing free guitars and music instruction to Veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD, and other challenges.

"We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our business in Findlay," said Christopher Myers, owner of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. "At JDog, we are committed to serving our community, and 'Lost But Found' provides an opportunity to offer unique treasures to our customers while supporting our mission of providing employment opportunities to fellow Veterans."

Grand Opening Event Details

Date: May 4th, 2024

Time: 10 AM - 5 PM

Address: 11300 County Rd 99, Findlay, OH 45840

