US Marine Corps Veteran to Celebrate Grand Opening of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling in Findlay on May 4th

Christopher Myers is launching the Veteran-centric floor care business and commemorating the opening with a ribbon cutting
FINDLAY, Ohio, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christopher Myers served his country with honor as an aviation electronics technician, working on F/A-18 Hornet aircraft during the Unit Deployment Program and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Now, he continues to serve his community by providing top-notch junk removal services and offering unique finds at "Lost But Found." On May 4th, Myers will be hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening event to celebrate the launch of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, the Veteran-centric home services brand, in Findlay.
The grand opening celebration will take place on May 4th, 2024, from 10 AM to 5 PM at 11300 County Rd 99, Findlay, OH 45840. The event will feature an array of exciting activities for the whole family to enjoy, including food trucks such as Pull Up & Grill, Carla Jean's Good Eatz, Fatbacks Smokehouse, and the Findlay Ice Cream truck.
Attendees can look forward to entertainment provided by the JDog mascot, bounce houses for the kids, and live music from Guitar For Vets. The festivities will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 PM, as well as raffles and door prizes throughout the day. Myers will also be introducing "Lost But Found" which will be a storefront for unique finds from hauling jobs. A portion of the sales will be donated to Guitars for Vets.
In addition to launching his own JDog Junk Removal & Hauling business, Myers is proud to introduce "Lost But Found," a unique storefront that will feature treasures discovered during junk hauling trips. Embracing the ethos of sustainability and community support, Lost & Found will offer a curated selection of one-of-a-kind items, each with its own story to tell. Proceeds from sales at Lost & Found will be donated to Guitars for Vets, an organization dedicated to providing free guitars and music instruction to Veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD, and other challenges.
"We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our business in Findlay," said Christopher Myers, owner of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. "At JDog, we are committed to serving our community, and 'Lost But Found' provides an opportunity to offer unique treasures to our customers while supporting our mission of providing employment opportunities to fellow Veterans."
Grand Opening Event Details
Date: May 4th, 2024
Time: 10 AM - 5 PM
Address: 11300 County Rd 99, Findlay, OH 45840
ABOUT JDOG BRANDS
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com.
