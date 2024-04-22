U.S Marine Veteran Introduces New Christian Book Written to Spread Salvation

"America and the world as we know it are going to change drastically, according to the unveiling and fulfillment of Bible prophecy in our terminal generation," Courson said. "I encourage my readers to accept Christ by reading my manual and understand the timing is near." Post this

"This book is designed to answer the questions in society today about what is happening in the world and what will happen in the world to come," Courson said. "Jesus Christ is coming soon—suddenly and silently—to "rapture" his church; the Antichrist will ascend to dominate world power, and the wrath of God will be unleashed upon sinful man during the tribulation period."

Believing God has a plan, and the promised return of Christ is soon, leading judgement to follow, Courson encourages his readers to be prepared and not be "left behind."

"America and the world as we know it are going to change drastically, according to the unveiling and fulfillment of Bible prophecy in our terminal generation," Courson said. "I encourage my readers to accept Christ by reading my manual and understand the timing is near."

"The Terminal Generation: The Apocalyptic Words of Christ for Such a Time as This

By Dr. R. C. Courson, Jr.

ISBN: 9781496906625 (softcover); 9781496906618 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. R. C. Courson, Jr. holds an associate degree in liberal studies from DACC, a Bachelor of Science from Eastern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Ministry in Bible and evangelism from Crossroads Bible College, and a master's and a doctorate in theology from Andersonville Theological Seminary. Dr. Courson resides in Bedford, Ind., with his wife, Linda, and has four grown children and six grandchildren. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, was employed by General Motors for 22 years and is now a full-time minister. He currently serves as senior pastor for the First Church of God in Mitchell, Ind. He founded the Last Call Crusade, proclaiming the Gospels to impoverished neighborhoods and conducting church and tent revivals. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/618520-the-terminal-generation.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

LAVIDGE, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE AuthorHouse