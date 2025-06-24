U.S. Marine Veteran Michael Kilano Honored in NY State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame

"We would like to thank New York State Senator Monica R. Martinez for inducting Paws of War member, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Michael Kilano into the Hall of Fame," said said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. "It's a well-deserved honor and we are grateful for the acknowledgment." Post this

Originally from Queens, Michael was raised by his godparents and enlisted in the Marines immediately after high school. He served with courage as a power operator during a combat tour in Iraq. Like many who return from war, Kilano was unaware he had brought home invisible injuries, including a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which would profoundly affect his life.

The transition to civilian life proved deeply challenging, as it so often does for those coming back from battle. Plagued by relentless insomnia and the restlessness brought on by PTSD, he sought stability through unwavering dedication to work. He took on roles in security, asset protection, extermination, and substitute teaching. He was doing everything he could to stay productive and afloat. Despite his efforts, he was privately battling addiction, isolation, and the growing threat of homelessness.

A turning point came when a fellow veteran encouraged him to adopt a dog to support his recovery. Nova, the dog he adopted, became much more than a companion. She was a lifeline. With Nova by his side and the support of fellow veterans, he began a healing journey. His connection to Paws of War strengthened that journey, offering him a renewed sense of purpose.

"It's great to be recognized with such an honor," said Kilano. "The experiences I've had have been challenging and have led me to this point. I'm looking forward to seeing what is next. I'm committed to serving my country and community as best that I can."

Today, Kilano works full time with Paws of War, serving on the front lines of veteran outreach. He supports those in crisis, including veterans who are homeless or at risk, and plays a vital role in coordinating resources, mentoring, and providing hands-on assistance to those most in need.

He is also a frequent speaker at schools, community events, and veteran-focused programs, where he shares his powerful story to educate, uplift, and bring attention to the ongoing struggles many veterans face. His dedication to advocacy and service has been formally recognized by Sheriff Errol Toulon, Senator Monica R. Martinez, and most recently, the New York State Senate.

He credits Nova with helping him begin the healing process. Through his continued involvement with Paws of War, he found a renewed mission and has become a source of strength and support for others navigating similar challenges.He continues to raise awareness through upcoming events, including a powerful kayak journey with 22 fellow veterans, in which the group will take a kayak tour that is a symbolic tribute to the 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide each day.

He is also participating in the Soldier Ride, a national adaptive cycling event hosted by the Wounded Warrior Project, which empowers veterans through physical activity and community support.

A devoted husband and father of five, he sets an example of resilience, compassion, and leadership for his family and community. His induction into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame reflects not only his honorable military service but also the profound and lasting contributions he continues to make.

Paws of War also focuses on giving back to veterans in various ways. They have helped veterans with numerous issues, including suicide prevention, service and support dogs, companion cats and dogs, food insecurity, veterinary care, etc.Paws of War has a large loyal following of supporters and looks forward to working with new corporate sponsors to support these life-saving programs. To donate to help their missions, visit its site at http://pawsofwar.org.

About Paws of War

Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs to be service dogs, and provides companion animals to veterans and first responders. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or donate, visit its site at http://pawsofwar.org.

Media Contact

Cher Murphy, Paws of War, 571.263.2128, [email protected], http://pawsofwar.org

SOURCE Paws of War