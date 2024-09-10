U.S. Marine Walks Across America to Prevent Veteran Suicide

Zaleski said that anyone who would like to walk along with him, view his schedule, honor a veteran, help spread the word or donate can visit The Long Walk Home web site—thelongwalkhome.org/walkwithron or call (305) 399-5354. Post this

This is not Zaleski's first walk across America. In 2010 he walked barefoot with a similar mission. That experience led him to form a non-profit organization—The Long Walk Home—that has helped more than 2,000 veterans with Post Traumatic Stress, learn the coping skills needed to live more fulfilled lives and hopefully, not consider taking their own.

"After working with veterans for the past eighteen years as the founder and executive director, I know our program causes a transformative shift in the trajectory of their lives. I have seen first-hand by supporting these veterans and their families we have been able to turn their anger into mindfulness, heal damaged relationships for themselves and their loved ones, and create a new mission," Zaleski said. "In addition, my hope is to have this become a movement rather than just my own passion and advocacy; together we can make a dramatic change."

"The skill sets being offered by Ron Zaleski's program are critically important in being able to adopt optimal success and health not only after leaving the service but in life in general," said Gary Delgado a Marine veteran who participated in Zaleski's program. "Guys just like Gary have literally changed their lives by simply being willing to deal with the after-effects of military life and not just those who experienced combat. That is why I walk," Zaleski added.

