US Media expands Partnership with OneFootball in the Americas ahead of the World Cup

US Media is the exclusive ad partner of OneFootball across all the Americas, including key markets such as the United States, Brazil and Mexico, offering end-to-end advertising services for brands, agencies and publishers. In addition to OneFootball, US Media is the exclusive ad partner for leading brands including Vevo, Tinder, Fandom, WeTransfer, Magnite, Zefr, Sojern, in addition to multiple other Premium Ad Solutions partners such as LinkedIn, Prime Video, Roblox, Reddit, and more than 20 other brands.

Fabio has spent his 23 year career focused on the business of soccer and more recently, growing the sport in the US market. He joins from Minute Media where he worked for nine years focused on all soccer business for the Minute Media brands including Sports Illustrated, The Players' Tribune and 90min, globally and in the US. He previously worked at Turner Sports (WBD) in Brazil.

"I can't fully describe my excitement in being here, during this 'perfect storm' for soccer in the US. OneFootball is the only sizable platform that is 100% focused on soccer and owned by some of the largest teams in the world, giving us unprecedented access to the games, teams and players," said Fabio Sa. "With millions of logged users here in the US, I can proudly say that no other publisher can tap into the die-hard soccer community as much and as authentically as we can, following the fan's journey every step of the way."

"We are excited to have Fabio join the team to accelerate our business in the U.S. while expanding our partner OneFootball 's presence and impact in the Americas.There is already so much excitement and interest with OneFootball, especially heading into the World Cup in the Americas. Fabio will be working closely with brands, agencies and publishers to deliver their messages directly to OneFootball's extensive, passionate and engaged football fan audience," said Bruno Almeida, CEO of US Media.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with US Media across the Americas at such a pivotal moment for the sport. With the FIFA World Cup on the horizon in 2026 and soccer's popularity continuing to rise in North America, this collaboration allows us to connect brands more closely with one of the most passionate fan communities in the world. Fabio's appointment underscores our joint commitment between OneFootball and US Media to accelerating growth in the region, ensuring that advertisers can authentically engage with millions of highly active soccer fans across our platforms," said Tom Müller, General Manager Media Revenues, OneFootball.

US Media is the leading media solutions hub in the Americas, offering smart strategies that connect brands with audiences through comprehensive advertising services. Its portfolio includes exclusive representation of ad inventory, multichannel campaign optimization, and international media buying, facilitating cross-border transactions. Recognized for its innovation in advertising investments, US Media partners with an exclusive portfolio of publishers and maintains strategic alliances with major global platforms, including Vevo, Magnite, OneFootball, WeTransfer, Tinder, Fandom, Zefr, and Sojern.

Founded in 2008, OneFootball is a leading media football platform for a new generation of mobile-first football fans, with plans to become the football marketplace for content, products, and services of the future. It serves over 200 million people monthly through its owned and operated platform and video distribution network, bringing fans closer to the game with breaking news, highlight clips, live streaming, and more.

OneFootball is backed by the biggest clubs in the world of football, such as Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, PSG, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City FC, Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Olympique de Marseille, Liverpool FC, Juventus FC, the German Football Federation (DFB) and MLS. OneFootball partners with more than 200 clubs, leagues, federations, players, broadcasters and world´s leading brands like Sky, DAZN, Apple, Globo and Yahoo! to bring content to the OneFootball Platform across 194 markets and with a global video distribution network that includes around 250 premium publisher partners.

