U.S. News & World Report Names 28 Meridian Communities in 2026 Best Senior Living Ratings

"We're proud to see so many Meridian communities recognized by U.S. News for delivering high-quality care and meaningful daily experiences," said Kacy Kang, Chief Operating Officer. Post this

Best Independent Living, Assisted Living & Memory Care:

Landings of Oregon (Oregon, OH), plus Accolade Awards

Best Independent Living & Assisted Living:

Homestead Senior Living (St. Albans, VT), plus Accolade Awards

Best Assisted Living & Memory Care:

Best Independent Living:

Merrywood on Park (Charlotte, NC), plus Accolade Awards

Best Assisted Living:

Best Memory Care:

Accolade-Only Honorees:

"We're proud to see so many Meridian communities recognized by U.S. News for delivering high-quality care and meaningful daily experiences," said Kacy Kang, Chief Operating Officer. "These honors reflect the dedication of our teams and their unwavering focus on supporting residents with compassion, consistency, and a strong sense of purpose."

"Choosing a senior living community is a significant life decision for older adults and their families. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings provide a transparent, data-driven tool to help families identify the highest-quality care available," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "We commend the communities that have earned this distinction, which reflects a deep commitment to resident well-being and exceptional service."

The 2026 U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings are based on nearly 550,000 surveys completed by residents and family members nationwide. The ratings measure satisfaction across key areas including caregiving, staff, dining, enrichment, safety, and community management, spanning more than 3,000 senior living communities across the United States.

To learn more about Meridian Senior Living or find a community near you, visit meridiansenior.com. The full list of 2026 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities is available on the U.S. News & World Report website.

About Meridian Senior Living:

Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates senior housing communities across the country. With 42 communities in 14 states and in Washington, DC, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Media Contact

Janet Davis, Meridian Senior Living, 1 7036748310, [email protected], https://www.meridiansenior.com

SOURCE Meridian Senior Living