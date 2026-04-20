U.S. News & World Report Names 28 Meridian Communities in 2026 Best Senior Living Ratings

Meridian Senior Living announced today that 28 of its communities were recognized in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living ratings for excellence in Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Independent Living. Select communities also earned Accolade Awards for exceptional resident and family satisfaction across safety, care, management, staff, value, and other essential services. This recognition represents more than half of Meridian's portfolio, underscoring its commitment to consistent quality nationwide.
BETHESDA, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Senior Living announced today that 28 of its communities were recognized in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living ratings for excellence in Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Independent Living. Select communities also earned Accolade Awards for exceptional resident and family satisfaction across safety, care, management, staff, value, and other essential services. This recognition represents more than half of Meridian's portfolio, underscoring its commitment to consistent quality nationwide.
The following Meridian Senior Living communities were recognized in the 2026 ratings:
Best Independent Living, Assisted Living & Memory Care:
- Landings of Oregon (Oregon, OH), plus Accolade Awards
Best Independent Living & Assisted Living:
- Homestead Senior Living (St. Albans, VT), plus Accolade Awards
Best Assisted Living & Memory Care:
- Atrium at Liberty Park (Cape Coral, FL), plus Accolade Awards
- Claremont Place (Claremont, CA), plus Accolade Awards
- Crescent Senior Living (Sandy, UT), plus Accolade Awards
- Landings of Sidney (Sidney, OH), plus Accolade Awards
- The Meridian at Punta Gorda Isles (Punta Gorda, FL), plus Accolade Awards
Best Independent Living:
- Merrywood on Park (Charlotte, NC), plus Accolade Awards
Best Assisted Living:
- Brookstone of Aledo (Aledo, IL), plus Accolade Awards
- The Glenwood Supportive Living of Staunton (Staunton, IL), plus Accolade Awards
- The Meridian at Waterways (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
- The Villas at St. James (Breese, IL), plus Accolade Awards
- Villas of Holly Brook Chatham (Chatham, IL), plus Accolade Awards
- Villas of Holly Brook Herrin (Carterville, IL), plus Accolade Awards
- Villas of Holly Brook Marshall (Marshall, IL), plus Accolade Awards
- Villas of Holly Brook Newton (Newton, IL)
- Worthington Manor (Conroe, TX), plus Accolade Awards
Best Memory Care:
- Chapel Hill Senior Living (Cumberland, RI)
- Gentry Park (Orlando, FL)
- Netherbay at Bay Shore (Bay Shore, NY)
- The Meridian at Carolina Lakes (Indian Land, SC), plus Accolade Awards
- The Peninsula (Hollywood, FL)
Accolade-Only Honorees:
- Hidden Springs of McKinney (McKinney, TX)
- Smithfield Woods (Smithfield, RI)
- Assisted Living at the Meadowlands (O'Fallon, MO)
- The Glenwood Assisted Living of Mahomet (Mahomet, IL)
- The Glenwood of Effingham (Effingham, IL)
- Villas of Holly Brook Effingham (Effingham, IL)
"We're proud to see so many Meridian communities recognized by U.S. News for delivering high-quality care and meaningful daily experiences," said Kacy Kang, Chief Operating Officer. "These honors reflect the dedication of our teams and their unwavering focus on supporting residents with compassion, consistency, and a strong sense of purpose."
"Choosing a senior living community is a significant life decision for older adults and their families. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings provide a transparent, data-driven tool to help families identify the highest-quality care available," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "We commend the communities that have earned this distinction, which reflects a deep commitment to resident well-being and exceptional service."
The 2026 U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings are based on nearly 550,000 surveys completed by residents and family members nationwide. The ratings measure satisfaction across key areas including caregiving, staff, dining, enrichment, safety, and community management, spanning more than 3,000 senior living communities across the United States.
To learn more about Meridian Senior Living or find a community near you, visit meridiansenior.com. The full list of 2026 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities is available on the U.S. News & World Report website.
About Meridian Senior Living:
Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates senior housing communities across the country. With 42 communities in 14 states and in Washington, DC, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.
Media Contact
Janet Davis, Meridian Senior Living, 1 7036748310, [email protected], https://www.meridiansenior.com
SOURCE Meridian Senior Living
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