U.S. News & World Report Names Canterbury Court Among Best Senior Living Communities for 2026

"This recognition means so much to us," says Debi McNeil, president and CEO of Canterbury Court. "Our entire team is dedicated to making sure our residents are at the center of everything that we do, and the reason our community exists – this award validates that we are doing exactly that." Post this

"This recognition means so much to us," says Debi McNeil, president and CEO of Canterbury Court. "Our entire team is dedicated to making sure our residents are at the center of everything that we do, and the reason our community exists – this award validates that we are doing exactly that."

U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that meet its objective, data-driven standards, reflecting the feedback of hundreds of thousands of consumers nationwide. The highest-rated communities in each care level earned a Best Senior Living rating.

In addition to the primary rating, Canterbury Court was recognized as a "Feels Like Home" community. This accolade is awarded only to communities that scored in the top 25% of evaluated communities nationwide.

"Choosing a senior living community is a significant life decision for older adults and their families. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings provide a transparent, data-driven tool to help families identify the highest-quality care available," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "We commend the communities that have earned this distinction, which reflects a deep commitment to resident well-being and exceptional service."

More information about Canterbury Court's U.S. News ratings can be found at: https://www.canterburycourt.org/canterbury-court-among-best-senior-living-communities-for-2026/

For more information on the U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings, visit U.S. News and explore Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and X using #BestSeniorLiving.

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About Canterbury Court

Opened in 1965, Canterbury Court is the first Life Plan community in Atlanta, offering a full continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. It features a full spectrum of care for a lifetime, high-end services and amenities and a lively community centered around a 14-acre campus featuring lush gardens, more than a mile of walking trails, a greenhouse, dog park and private resident garden beds to connect residents with nature. Canterbury Court is a not-for-profit community committed to reinvesting into the community for the benefit of residents and staff. To learn more, please visit https://www.canterburycourt.org/

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Canterbury Court