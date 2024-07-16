U.S. News & World Report Names Memorial Among Best Rehabilitation Hospitals for 2024-2025

"Recognition from U.S. News & World Report means a great deal and reminds us of the significant influence we have on the lives of our patients, reaffirming our dedication to consistently surpass their expectations." - Phil A. Wright, FACHE Post this

Memorial Regional Hospital South houses the Memorial Rehabilitation Institute, the leading provider of physical rehabilitation services in South Florida. Renowned for its comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation, Memorial Rehabilitation Institute serves as a destination for world-class care. Annually, its team of specialists supports approximately 2,000 patients and their families. The institute holds accreditation from The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) including specialty programs in brain injury, stroke, and cancer rehabilitation. Memorial also provides inpatient pediatric rehabilitation at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and adult and pediatric outpatient rehabilitation.

At Memorial Rehabilitation Institute, there is a 12,000-square-foot gym featuring cutting-edge therapeutic equipment, including robotic technology designed for treating diverse neurological conditions. Additionally, a simulated community offers patients the opportunity to hone essential life skills, such as navigating a grocery store or library. Patients can also practice tasks like entering and exiting a car and navigating a one-bedroom transitional apartment. This environment fosters confidence among patients and their families in managing daily life at home and within the community, with the support of nearby therapists and a dedicated team.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services. Hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

