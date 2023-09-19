U.S. News & World Report Ranks FHU in Top 8 Best Value Schools in the South

"It is in the DNA of this Christian university to meet students — all students — where they are and lift them toward their goals and dreams." Tweet this

FHU was also recognized as a Top Performer in Social Mobility, a designation given to schools which are more successful than others at enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students who have been awarded Pell Grants. The majority of Pell Grants go to students whose adjusted family incomes are less than $50,000 annually.

"I, too, received Pell Grants when I attended Freed-Hardeman," FHU President David R. Shannon said in connection to the Top Performer in Social Mobility recognition. "It is in the DNA of this Christian university to meet students — all students — where they are and lift them toward their goals and dreams. This was the driving factor to develop FHU Promise. This scholarship makes FHU possible for economically disadvantaged students by paying the remainder of their tuition not covered by grants and loans. This makes the impossible possible for many Pell Grant recipients enrolled at FHU. Seeing students embrace this opportunity and graduate with a degree and a stronger walk with God is a success. Success isn't measured or limited by household income."

Buoyed by exceptional retention rates, FHU has logged for the sixth consecutive year a record-breaking total enrollment of 2,325. Fall 2022 to Fall 2023 retention was 88%, while Spring '23 to Fall '23 was even better, topping out at 91%. These numbers are approximately 10% better than national retention numbers. Provost and Vice President for Academics C.J. Vires credits the strong showing to a campus culture that makes students feel as if they belong and nurtures their growth.

FHU is currently engaged in a highly successful fundraising campaign dubbed FHU NEXT to improve facilities and programs at the university. It already has funded a renovation of Paul Gray Hall, a men's residence hall, and Laurel Cottage, an on-campus hospitality house. Also, vast improvements have been made on intercollegiate athletic fields and facilities. The new dining hall, which will include a Chick-fil-A®, is expected to open Spring 2024. Renovation of a women's dormitory, Hall-Roland Hall, is currently underway. Renewal of Loyd Auditorium is scheduled to begin next summer, as will the conversion of Gano Dining Hall into the Saunders Center to accommodate new academic programs.

U.S. News will also publish most of the rankings with robust datasets in the "Best Colleges 2023 Guidebook," which will start shipping in late October.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associates, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

