U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Klinedinst as a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms

2024 marks the very first year U.S. News has published rankings of law firms, and Klinedinst PC was rated on factors that analyze how individual firms meet the needs and expectations of their employees compared to contemporaries in the legal arena. This includes quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance, job stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and opportunities for professional development within each organization.

"Job seekers evaluating law firms where they can build their careers typically prioritize various needs such as pay, work-life balance and professional development," said U.S. News Managing Editor of Money Susannah Snider. "Among other factors, U.S. News looks at law firms that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience, and offer opportunities for upward mobility."

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms list, U.S. News partnered with Leopard Solutions and Revelio Labs, which gathered relevant data, including employee sentiment and legal market research, to calculate the six metrics used in the list. Only companies included in Leopard Solutions' database were considered for the list. Additionally, each company had to have a minimum of 10 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 and 2022.

"We are honored to be recognized by U.S. News in their inaugural list of Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms," said Heather L. Rosing, CEO and President of Klinedinst PC. "Klinedinst PC has developed an amazing, dynamic culture since its founding in 1983. Our focus on merit, personal development, and giving back to our communities is part of our core DNA. I would like to thank my colleagues and all of the hard-working individuals who make this such a terrific law firm to work for. I have been incredibly proud to have been part of it for my entire career."

Klinedinst congratulates all of the law firms recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms. For more information, please click here.

Klinedinst PC is the go-to firm for clients looking for litigation and trial experience, sophisticated transactional advice, and other solution-oriented legal counsel. Providing legal services across the West, our attorneys are dedicated to fostering trusted relationships with each and every client, to help them achieve their individual goals and objectives. Klinedinst lawyers strive to serve as true business partners, always at the ready to address the legal challenges that businesses are confronted with every day. Whether in court, at the board meeting, or otherwise, KPC is the trusted legal advisor to have by your side.

