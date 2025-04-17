US Pain Launches National Initiative to Transform Chronic Pain Care

"In 2023, approximately 125 million opioid prescriptions were dispensed in the U.S.," said Dr. Paul Lynch, CEO and Founder of US Pain. "Our approach aims to change this–and how the U.S. healthcare system addresses chronic pain." Post this

US Pain is founded by Paul Lynch, MD, a double board-certified and fellowship-trained pain management physician and anesthesiologist. With more than 17 years of experience treating complex chronic pain conditions, he is recognized as an industry leader, driven by a commitment to advancing the field. His passion for pioneering treatments with an evidenced-based approach, combined with personal experiences of his loved ones' healthcare and chronic pain journeys, inspired the creation of US Pain and its mission to deliver world-class pain management solutions to patients nationwide.

"In 2023, approximately 125 million opioid prescriptions were dispensed in the U.S.," said Dr. Paul Lynch, CEO and Founder of US Pain. "Our approach aims to change this–and how the U.S. healthcare system addresses chronic pain. For years, chronic pain has been widely misunderstood and frequently misdiagnosed, leading to ineffective care and poor outcomes. Millions of people suffer from chronic pain, and they often feel unheard and alone. We believe pain management should be different. At US Pain, we are dedicated to a holistic, patient-first methodology that combines a better approach to chronic pain care, along with mental health services, and substance abuse treatment, including medication-assisted treatment and Suboxone micro induction, all aimed at promoting dignity and quality of life. We understand that chronic pain is not merely a symptom, but a complex condition requiring a comprehensive, multidimensional approach."

US Pain's holistic solutions and treatments include:

Focus on Conservative Care – Prioritizing evidence-based conservative care measures as the foundation for a successful pain treatment program, we focus on diagnosing and determining the underlying conditions leading to the patient's pain. This includes the use of hands-on therapy, behavioral health, lifestyle modifications, ergonomic improvements, and minimally invasive procedure options.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Support – Recognizing that pain is not only physical, US Pain also provides services to address the emotional and psychological toll, including cognitive behavioral therapy, biofeedback, family therapy, and support groups. To support those with substance abuse, some US Pain locations are now offering lifesaving medication assisted treatment and Suboxone micro inductions, with more joining every day. This care is offered in a collaborative and non-judgmental setting.

Advanced Treatment Options – Combining the latest evidence-based treatments with innovative therapies to help patients regain control of their lives. These treatment solutions include spinal cord stimulation and neuromodulation therapies, such as permanent pain reducing stimulation implants that are programmed to deliver controlled electrical stimulation based on pain levels.

To help accomplish US Pain's mission to save 1 million lives, decrease suffering, and improve quality of life, Dr. Lynch is joined by a medical advisory board of more than 40 physicians from diverse specialties across the nation. Both the US Pain leadership team and medical advisory board are composed of individuals who exemplify a profound commitment to advancing the understanding and treatment of complex pain syndromes. Their collective expertise spans clinical practice, advocacy, and innovative care models, positioning them as influential figures in the realm of pain management.

"We want to influence a new standard of care in the pain management space," said Denis Patterson, DO, US Pain Chief Medical Officer. "We believe US Pain IS the future of pain care. We understand the debilitating effects of chronic pain and we seek to provide hope and a new outlook for those suffering. I believe we can change the course of chronic pain care in the U.S., and by doing so change the lives for the better."

Determined to make chronic pain care accessible to everyone, regardless of their geographic location, US Pain currently has clinics in Arizona, California, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Kansas, and Nevada. US Pain is actively looking for partner physicians in all 50 states who want to join its mission to save one million lives.

"At US Pain, we believe that managing chronic pain requires more than a prescription—it requires a personalized, whole-person approach grounded in compassion and science," said Dr. Erika Peterson, Chairperson of the US Pain Medical Advisory Board. "By integrating conservative care, mental health support, and advanced treatment technologies, we are setting a new standard—one that empowers patients, honors their dignity, and prioritizes their quality of life at every step."

For more information about US Pain and its mission, visit www.uspain.com.

ABOUT US PAIN:

US Pain is a nationwide initiative founded by Paul Lynch, MD, dedicated to revolutionizing the care and treatment of chronic pain. Founded in 2025, the organization's mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals living with persistent pain through a patient-first, physician-led approach that integrates conservative care, mental health support, and cutting-edge treatments that prioritize improved quality of life and overall well-being. US Pain provides comprehensive services, including behavioral health, addiction recovery, advanced therapies, and holistic treatments. With a growing network of clinics, US Pain aims to make long-term pain relief accessible to all, with compassionate care aimed at promoting dignity and quality of life. Committed to saving lives, alleviating suffering, and improving patients' quality of life through a better approach to chronic pain care, US Pain aims to create the future of pain care by transforming the way chronic pain is treated across the nation. For more information, visit www.uspain.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Belsterling, OH Partners, 1 623-693-2772, [email protected]

SOURCE US PAIN