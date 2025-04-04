U.S. Patent Granted for Simpler, Lower-cost and Environmentally Friendly Process for Crude Oil Production

"The value IOGS is bringing to Oil & Gas markets as well as in Water, CCUS and automotive market segments is significant, and we are excited with sustained and deep progress we have made during past seven years in these market segments" said CEO Ashraf Yacoub Post this

"The chemistry and process disclosed in this patent application is designed to address the major challenges in EOR/IOR of high costs, slower recovery rates, incomplete recovery, massive pore volume injections, non-standard solutions, significant formation losses, toxicity, flammability and adverse environmental impacts' said technology and markets advisor Dr. Naveed Aslam

"Our game changing chemistries and synthesis methods are based on inexpensive, abundantly available materials and along with high performance at lowest cost the solutions developed by our team are non-toxic, non-flammable and biodegradable" said CEO Ashraf Yacoub

"Since late 2018 team at IOGS has focused on development, production and application of chemistries not only in upstream Oil & Gas market segment but also in the Water, CCUS and automotive market segments" said technology and markets advisor Dr. Naveed Aslam

"The value IOGS is bringing to Oil & Gas markets as well as in Water, CCUS and automotive market segments is significant and we are excited with sustained and deep progress we have made during past seven years in these market segments, as we move forward, we are looking to build a manufacturing facility in Ohio for larger scale production of our standardized products" said CEO Ashraf Yacoub

IOGS Inc. is developing breakthrough solutions and products to enhance the EROI of existing hydrocarbon production assets in United States. Along with Oil & Gas IOGS is also bringing interesting chemistries, products and processes for Water, CCUS and automotive market segments. To learn more about IOGS, please visit www.iog-s.com

