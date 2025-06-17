US Patent Issued for the First Nutraceutical Supplement Clinically Proven to Preserve or Improve Hearing and Reduce Dementia Risk

"I have found ACEMg to be of clear benefit for patients. These real changes are clinically important. The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated," says Dr. Glenn Green, M.D., Kresge Hearing Research Institute at the University of Michigan. Post this

According to the allowed claims, daily dosing over at least three months can improve hearing thresholds by 15% or more, measurable through distortion-product otoacoustic (OAE) emissions across frequencies from 1 kHz to 10 kHz. Additional claims extend the use of the ACEMg formulation to lowering the severity or risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease in at-risk individuals with, or likely to develop, sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL).

"The new patent is more than a legal milestone—it's a big step forward for hearing health," says Barry Seifer, Founder and CEO. "Soundbites has translated 20 years of auditory research into a daily supplement, and this patent safeguards our ability to continue advancing clinically-backed innovation to protect and preserve the ability to hear."

SNHL, or inner ear hearing loss, is one of the most common and incurable chronic health disabilities worldwide, impacting about 1.5 billion people. Another 1.4 billion young adults ages 12-35 are considered at risk, mainly from exposure to loud music at bars, clubs, festivals, and from personal music players. Common consequences of SNHL include tinnitus, hyperacusis, and hidden hearing loss, and hearing preservation is now understood to be the major risk mitigating factor for dementia.

Clinical findings from a two-year, real-world study are the basis for the follow-on, IRB-approved OTIS Study now underway. This 24-week, Phase IV, open-label, post-marketing real-world evidence/real-world data (RWE/RWD) study on ACEMg is being conducted by participants at home, testing the ACEMg impact on synaptopathy, tinnitus, and hyperacusis.

For more information on hearing health and preservation, the ACEMg supplement, or to participate in the OTIS study (limited initially to 200 adults aged 18 and older, residing in the U.S.)

About Soundbites

Soundbites is a Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to hearing preservation for everyone, changing the convention that hearing loss is inevitable with the world's first clinically proven, affordable, preventive care biomedicine for hearing. Grounded in decades of research from Dr. Josef Miller at the University of Michigan Medical School, Soundbites offers the first scientifically backed antioxidant supplement, ACEMg, for hearing preservation. Soundbites' mission is to make lifelong hearing preservation accessible to everyone, reducing the personal, social, and economic burdens of hearing loss.

