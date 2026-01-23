US Pediatric Partners Establishes Maryland Primary Care Presence with Aspen Pediatrics Platform Partnership

"This partnership enables us to maintain the clinical culture and autonomy our physicians value while gaining access to resources that support innovation, behavioral health integration, and operational excellence." Post this

Aspen Pediatrics' practices provide traditional pediatric services, including well visits, sick care, physicals, and immunizations, through a network of approximately 45 pediatricians and advanced practice providers across seven locations. Select locations also offer behavioral health services, including medication management and therapy delivered by psychiatric nurse practitioners.

The partnership establishes USPP's primary care presence in Maryland, a strategically important market that is also home to USPP's established behavioral health organization, BTST Services. Consistent with USPP's mission to support whole-child care, the organizations intend to pursue thoughtful integration of pediatric primary care and behavioral health services in the state–creating a more coordinated care experience for children and families while preserving local leadership, clinical autonomy, and each organization's distinct strengths.

"This partnership with Aspen Pediatrics is a major milestone for us," said Dan Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of US Pediatric Partners. "Aspen has built a truly unique, physician-aligned pediatric platform in Maryland, and their leadership team shares our vision for integrating primary care and behavioral health in a way that meaningfully improves outcomes for children. Together, we see a powerful opportunity to expand access, strengthen care coordination, and support providers through a scalable, values-driven model."

Following the integration, Hannah Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Pediatrics, and Dr. James Lee, Medical Director and practice owner, will remain in their leadership positions and retain significant roles in partnering with USPP in the next phase of growth. No changes to existing office locations, services, or patient care teams are planned.

"From the beginning, Aspen was created to preserve independence while building something larger than any one practice could achieve alone," said Hannah Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Pediatrics. "Partnering with US Pediatric Partners allows us to accelerate that vision. Their commitment to whole-child care, physician-led governance, and long-term partnership makes them the ideal collaborator as we continue serving Maryland families and growing thoughtfully."

Dr. James Lee, Medical Director of Aspen Pediatrics, added, "This partnership enables us to maintain the clinical culture and autonomy our physicians value while gaining access to resources that support innovation, behavioral health integration, and operational excellence. Most importantly, it positions us to deliver even better care for our patients without compromising who we are."

The partnership is now underway, with both organizations focused on integration and advancing support systems for patients and staff. If you are interested in learning more about the advantages of partnering with USPP, email [email protected].

US Pediatric Partners was advised on the transaction by Goodwin Procter, and Aspen Pediatrics was advised by Concierge Capital Advisory and Bass, Berry & Sims.

About US Pediatric Partners

US Pediatric Partners (USPP) is a physician-led network dedicated to advancing pediatric health by delivering comprehensive, accessible, and coordinated care to children and families, particularly in underserved communities. Established by Webster Equity Partners in 2023 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, USPP partners with leading pediatric and behavioral health practices to build an integrated, value-based care model focused on prevention, collaboration, and long-term outcomes. The organization now operates more than 75 locations across New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida, uniting pediatricians, mental health providers, care coordinators, and health systems to reduce fragmentation and improve quality of care. Through its commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and community-based care, USPP is redefining how pediatric care is delivered for the next generation. To learn more, visit www.uspediatricpartners.com.

